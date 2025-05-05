Who is the richest MasterChef season 15 judge? Net worths explored

The popular cooking show MasterChef is returning on Fox for a 15th season this summer. The program will premiere on Fox on May 21 and stream on Hulu the next day. Starring home and amateur chefs competing for the title of MasterChef, the show is based on the British series of the same name.

Ad

Joe Bastianich and Gordon Ramsay have been the constant judges making up the current panel with Aarón Sánchez. However, this season, Aarón will not return.

Taking his place will be Tiffany Derry. She competed in Bravo's Top Chef season 7, winning the title of fan favorite and finishing fifth. She will co-host and judge along with Ramsay and Bastianich.

Tiffany is still making a name for herself in the industry, and her net worth is not yet available. Among the two judges, Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich, Ramsay has a net worth of $220 million, while Bastianich boasts a net worth of $15 million.

Ad

Trending

Net worth of the richest MasterChef judge, Gordon Ramsay

Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gordon Ramsay has a net worth of $220 million. He is a British chef, restaurateur, author, TV personality, and food critic. In the 1980s, Gordon Ramsay started his culinary career by studying under renowned chefs in Paris and London.

He launched his first eatery, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, in 1998, and it soon received three Michelin stars.

Gordon's business empire expanded to include a large number of venues across the globe, ranging from casual to fine dining. But his television career, which started in the UK with programs like Hell's Kitchen and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, is arguably what made him most famous.

Ad

He became well-known throughout the world as a result of these shows and their American versions.

Based on a report from Celebrity Net Worth, Gordon Ramsay receives $225,000 for each episode that he does. He usually makes about $45 million a year from his restaurant and television empire.

Estimates suggest that Gordon made more than $60 million from June 2017 to June 2018. He made $65 million from June 2018 to June 2019.

Gordon even sold Lion Capital a 50% share in his North American holding firm in the middle of July 2019. Between 2020 and 2025, Lion intends to invest $100 million to open 100 Gordon Ramsay restaurants in the US.

Ad

He is also an avid car entusiast and invests in both cars and real estate. He bought a $6.75 million house in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, in 2012.

In addition, he owns a house in London that he bought for $3.5 million in 2002, as well as at least three houses in the English seaside town of Fowey that he bought for a total of $13 million.

In 2015, he paid about $6 million for his most magnificent property in Fowey. After that, he invested a lot of money in remodeling, which included adding a sizable pool with a transparent wall overlooking the sea.

Ad

The cost of the transparent wall alone was approximately $100,000.

Joe Bastianich's net worth

Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, with a $15 million net worth, Joe Bastianich is an American restaurateur, cuisine writer, and television personality. In September 1968, Joe Bastianich was born in Astoria, Queens, New York.

His most well-known role is as a judge on MasterChef Junior, MasterChef Italia, and MasterChef. Joe's parents bought their first eatery, Buonavia, when he was four years old.

They bought Villa Seconda when he was 11 years old. They opened Felidia in Manhattan after selling their first two eateries when he was 13.

Ad

After graduating from Boston College, Joe worked for Merrill Lynch as a bond trader on Wall Street. Convincing his parents to open Becco, he joined them. In 1993, they also launched Lidia's Kansas City.

Joe was born into a family with a passion for cooking and who were part of the food industry. Joe has worked with chef Mario Batali, and the two went on to open Babbo Ristorante e Enoteca.

In New York City, they went on to open seven more eateries.

Ad

They have opened eateries in Singapore, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Bastianich and wine specialist David Lynch co-wrote two books. In 2008, Bastianich and Batali were honored with the Outstanding Restaurateur Award from the James Beard Foundation.

Watch MasterChef season 15 on Fox on Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and on Hulu the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kezia Kezia is a 27 year old writer who loves reality TV and sports. Know More