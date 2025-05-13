How did Joe Bastianich make his fortune? MasterChef US season 15 judge's net worth explored

In September 1968, Joe Bastianich was born in Queens, New York; although his parents named him Joseph, he now goes by Joe. He was born into a family of food industry professionals. As he grew up and worked with his family, he became involved in the business. His most well-known role is as a judge on various MasterChef programs.

Joe Bastianich became an American restaurateur, cuisine writer, and television personality with a $15 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

When Joe was four, his parents bought their first restaurant, Buonavia. At eleven, they bought another called Villa Seconda. By thirteen, they sold both and opened Felidia in Manhattan.

After graduating from Boston College, Joe worked as a bond trader at Merrill Lynch. He later joined his parents in starting Becco and helped open Lidia's Kansas City in 1993.

Joe Bastianich on MasterChef US

This summer, Fox will air the fifteenth season of the popular cooking show MasterChef with a theme of Dynamic Duos. The show will premiere on May 21, followed by streaming on Hulu the next day. The judges this season are Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and newcomer Tiffany Derry will replace Aarón Sánchez.

For the first five seasons served as a judge on Fox's American MasterChef series but soon left, announcing his departure through a Facebook post. In 2015, Christina Tosi assumed his place on both shows as a judge on MasterChef Junior.

He did, however, make a comeback for the ninth season of MasterChef in June 2018 and the sixth season of MasterChef Junior on March 2, 2018. Additionally, he serves as a judge on MasterChef Italia, the Italian version of the show. In season 1, episode 14, he also made an appearance as a guest judge on MasterChef Canada.

Personal life and Career

When Joe's parents divorced in 1997, his father gave Joe and his sister Tanya his share of what he owned, based on a report by Celebrity Net Worth. Joe married Deanna Damiano in 1995. Now he resides in Greenwich, Connecticut, with Deanna and their three children, Ethan, Miles, and Olivia.

He and his mother, Lidia Bastianich, launched the Italian restaurant Becco (which means "peck, nibble, savor" in Italian) in 1993. After that, he and Mario Batali opened Babbo Ristorante e Enoteca, an Italian restaurant that became the first in 40 years to receive the coveted three stars from The New York Times. Babbo has received one Michelin star as well.

They also co-founded seven other restaurants in New York: Lupa, Esca, Casa Mono, Bar Jamon, Otto, Del Posto, and Eataly (an Italian marketplace). Only five New York restaurants received a four-star rating from The New York Times in 2010, including Del Posto.

Eataly - Food Market - New York - Source: Getty

Their culinary empire has grown to include two restaurants in Singapore, one Italian market in Boston, four restaurants in Las Vegas, three restaurants in Los Angeles, ten restaurants in New York, and two restaurants in Hong Kong.

So in total, Joe Bastianich co-owns more than 16 restaurants globally, including Eataly Americas (co-founder), Babbo, Lupa, Becco, Casa Mono, and Mozza Group (Los Angeles, Cabo/Mexico, London, and Singapore).

Joe Bastianich and his business partner, Batali, received the James Beard Foundation's Outstanding Restaurateur Award in 2008. The business partners became embroiled in controversy in 2012 when they were sued for skimming staff tips and had to pay over $5 million in settlements.

Other achievements

1000 Miglia 2019 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Within a week of its May 2012 release, Joe Bastianich's memoir, Restaurant Man, became a New York Times bestseller. He is also the co-author of two award-winning books on Italian wine.

MasterChef season 15 premieres on Fox on Wednesday, May 21, at 8 pm ET and on Hulu the next day.

