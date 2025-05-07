Who was eliminated from MasterChef Australia season 17 episode 6? Details explored

Season 17 of MasterChef Australia has made it to its episode 6, on May 6. The episode was titled Back to Win and featured the season's first ever pressure test. The four remaining contestants, Darrsh, Ben, Sav, and Sarah, geared up for the challenge as they tried to save themselves from the elimination that ensued.

Sav was sent home on a pressure test in her previous season, so she wanted to be extra careful this time. However, she lost the battle this time around as well, as she couldn't execute the main pressure point of the challenge.

The guest judge in this episode was the legendary Kirsten Tibballs, who was also the one to set the challenge for the night. She said that the chocolate-based dessert she was going to ask the contestants to make was the most technical one she had ever made.

Kirsten revealed that the contenders would have to make Chocolate and Coffee Caviar with a chocolate tin to hold it and a chocolate teaspoon.

How Sav was eliminated from MasterChef Australia season 17 episode 6

When it came to making the dish and replicating it to the way Kirsten made it when she was on MasterChef Desert Master, Sav was underconfident. She said that she wasn't great at tempering chocolate, after Kirsten explained that tempering the chocolate was the biggest pressure point of the challenge.

"I don't have a comfortable relationship with tempered chocolate," said Sav.

She then struggled with pulling the chocolate tins out of their mould because when she took them out, cracks started to form. Seeing her struggle, Kirsten asked if she had read her recipe. After Sav glanced at it, she realized that she had to put the moulds into the fridge before pulling them out.

Not letting the fall back affect her spirit, she decided to retemper the chocolate, but that made her lag back on time. There were only 30 minutes left for the timer to go off and Sav hadn't demoulded her tin, sprayed it, or made her coffee pearls. On top of all this, when she finally tried demoulding the refridgerated tin, it cracked again.

With Kirsten's help in patching the cracks, Sav successfully assembled it all on her plate, in time. Then, when it was time for the MasterChef Australia judges to taste their dishes, Sav hoped they liked what they tasted because she couldn't nail its appearance.

"It's kind of a disaster and a triumph," said Poh.

She added that while the dish had all the elements that were expected from her, it wasn't executed well. Jean-Christophe thought her toasts were "superb", but wasn't pleased by the thickness of the chocolate.

When it came to the final MasterChef Australia decision, Ben secured the topmost position, as Andy called it the best and the most identical dish to that of Kirsten. The major pressure point in the dish was the tin mould, and because Sarah executed that part well, she was safe.

The layering Darrsh did inside his dish was perfect, so he too was declared safe from the MasterChef Australia elimination. This only left Sav, whose dish was ruled as the most dissimilar to that of Kirsten, and she had to go home.

For more updates on MasterChef Australia season 17, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram account, @masterchefau.

