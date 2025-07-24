"It’s a fresh start"— Callahan’s Seafood Bar & Grill expresses gratitude to Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service team

Callahan's Seafood Bar &amp; Grill appeared on episodes 7 and 8 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service. During the two-part special, the famed chef went over the struggles of the restaurant before he helped the Callahan family transform their establishment in hopes of keeping the family legacy alive.Soon after the episodes aired, the team took to social media to comment on their time on the Fox reality show and expressed gratitude to Gordon Ramsay and the entire team. In an Instagram post, they thanked the chef for his &quot;invaluable leadership&quot; and guidance.&quot;This isn't just a remodel — It's a fresh start, and we're so excited to share it with you,&quot; they added.They also thanked their friends and family for the support and for cheering them on and noted that the next chapter in the establishment's history was more than &quot;just a fresh coat of paint.&quot;&quot;It's a tribute to where we came from and we're going. We're honored to carry on our father's legacy whose dedication and heart built the foundation of what Callahan's is today,&quot; they wrote.The sisters further wrote that their father's spirit lived in every corner of Callahan's Seafood Bar &amp; Grill and that they were proud to keep his vision alive.Things got heated between Gordon Ramsay and the Callahan's Seafood Bar &amp; Grill team in episode 8 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 8, Gordon received a text from the insider, prompting him to return to Callahan's Seafood Bar &amp; Grill. He said that the insider was begging him and confronting the team.The Hell's Kitchen personality said that he was not &quot;f*cking around&quot; and that he took things such as this seriously. The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star told the family that he knew that they were all going through an emotional time but reminded them that they were running a business.&quot;And honestly, there is so much toxicity inside,&quot; he added.He reminded them that they were in a serious situation and that there was a lot at stake. Gordon told the team that he wouldn't be able to help them if they were unwilling to help themselves.&quot;Stand together, you're not even united as sisters for goodness' sake,&quot; he added.The Callahan sisters apologized to Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service frontrunner and Gordon told them that he was serious. He asked them to realize the urgency of the situation and how bad things were for them.The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star told the Callahan's Seafood Bar &amp; Grill team that they could do something about it and improve themselves if they stood together. The MasterChef personality compared the unity of the sisters to that in his restaurants and said that in every one of his establishments, they would talk and have meetings to keep everyone in the loop.&quot;It's a business,&quot; he added.Gordon told the kitchen team to &quot;get a grip&quot; and called them out for calling themselves chefs for &quot;defrosting&quot; the protein. He added that the whole team was &quot;too cool for school&quot; and asked them to start respecting the owners. He also told them that they needed to show the sisters that they deserved to be a part of Callahan's Seafood Bar &amp; Grill.He told them to start cleaning the kitchen and walked into the kitchen with the chefs. He asked them in private what they were doing and wondered if they were taking advantage of three &quot;vulnerable women.&quot;The chef showed the team a pot filled with grease and asked if they knew what would happen if it caught fire. He then picked up a bowl and asked them how old the &quot;stretching&quot; was.Episodes 7 and 8 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service are available to stream on Fox.