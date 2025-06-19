Who went home in MasterChef season 15 episode 5? Details explored

MasterChef season 15 episode 5 was released on June 18. It was the witness to one more elimination of the Dynamic Duos-themed season. The contestant duos were asked to create dishes that incorporated both sweet and spicy ingredients from the boxes provided to them.

Judges Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry, and Joe Bastianich led the panel as contestants prepared to impress them. Azu and Javier, Ashley and Ricky, and Zach and Michelle were at the bottom, and the sibling duo of Ashley and Ricky had to go home.

Jessica and Jesse, Rachel and Julio, and Tina and Aivan secured spots in the Top 3 as their dishes ranked higher. Rachel and Julio, the winners of the MasterChef episode, were promised a "huge" advantage in the next challenge.

How Ashley and Ricky were eliminated from MasterChef season 15 episode 5

Ashley and Ricky, the sibling duo, made a Spiced-Rubbed Filet Mignon with Dirty Rice, Sweet Chambord Sauce, and Radish, Mango & Pineapple Slaw. It was a sweet and spicy dish, which they made per the instructions of the challenge.

But it still touched the bottom after Gordon called their fillet out for being gray. He thought the discoloration was the result of putting it in the oven twice.

"It's the worst thing you could ever do to a filet," he added.

Tiffany Derry had similar sentiments when it came to her judgment of Ashley and Ricky's dish. She said everything just didn't come together the way it should have. In her opinion, the dish just didn't work.

Joe also had critical words for their dish. He told them that the dish was a "series of errors," and that he found the fillet over-seared.

Their dish was worse than the other two dishes at the bottom, which included Zach and Michelle's, Crispy Skin Duck Breast with Sweet Cherry Red Wine Sauce, Duck Fat Mashed Potatoes, and Spicy Mustard Greens, and Azu and Javier's Spiced Venison with Sweet Beurre Rouge Sauce, Mashed Potatoes, and Salad.

How did Rachel and Julio win the MasterChef season 15 episode 5 challenge?

Rachel and Julio, who were alongside Tina & Aivan, and Jessica & Jesse in the Top 3, won because they chose to make Seared Octopus with Patatas Bravas, Spicy Salsa Roja, and Sweet Chambord Pickled Apples and Radishes. Gordon Ramsay deemed the married couple's dish "delicious" and told them that he needed it to have more sauce.

"My goodness — y'all brought it today! The octopus is tender," said Tiffany.

She also called the creation a "delicious" plate to be served on the show. Their dish triumphed over Jessica and Jesse's Seared Prawns with Sweet Carrot and Ginger Puree, Spicy Shrimp and 'Nduja Jus, and Mustard Greens, and Tina and Aivan's Korean Style BBQ Short Rib with Radish Kimchi and Garlic Rice.

This was in a challenge that had each duo of contestants discovering ingredients in two Mystery Boxes. One contained the sweet ones, while the other had the spicy ones. They had to combine at least two ingredients from each of the boxes into a dish.

The twist was that none of the boxes had any protein, so the contestants had to choose the protein from 11 protein options that were put out in front of them. Zach and Michelle won the challenge in the last episode, so they got to decide which duo got which protein.

For more updates on MasterChef season 15, fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @masterchefonfox.

