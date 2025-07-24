Callahan's owner opens up about feeling abandoned on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service released its latest episode on July 16, 2025, titled Callahan's: Part Two. The segment showed Anika, the owner of Callahan's Seafood Grill &amp; Bar, struggling with the management of the eatery while facing the consequences of a strained relationship with her sisters and co-owners, Elise and Brittany. During a conversation with Gordon, who came with his team to help Anika and her family survive the restaurant, which was part of her late father's legacy, Anika opened up to him about feeling abandoned. She pointed fingers at her sisters, blaming them for not supporting her in the restaurant. Without a helping hand, Anika felt isolated and cornered, as she feared being unable to preserve Callahan's. Moreover, she lacked the prerequisite experience needed in managerial skills, which added to her worries. Although the host of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service sympathized with Anika, he urged her to take on the role of the leader, without which she would not be able to run the restaurant or earn her staff's respect. Additionally, he encouraged the sisters to leverage their familial bond, reminding them that not everyone had the privilege of running a business with loved ones.What did Anika and Gordon talk about in episode 8 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter addressing the staff, Gordon sat down with Anika to understand where she stood professionally and emotionally. Anika confessed that she no longer had any control over the situation at Callahan's. She mentioned that she took over the business from her late father, thinking she could improve it. However, as time passed, she realized no one paid any heed to her.Since she was not acknowledged as the leader, her opinions and commands also went unheard. Hearing that, Gordon asked her to step in as the &quot;problem solver&quot; and take on the responsibility of operations without passing it onto someone else or delegating it.When the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service participant mentioned that she felt alone, Gordon pointed out that she should not be feeling that way because she ran the business with her family. However, at the same time, the celebrity chef was aware of the cracks in their relationship, which impacted their professional decisions.&quot;Yourself and your sisters, it doesn't look cohesive,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnika chimed in, admitting that she and her sisters were never on the same page and that they did not assist her &quot;at all.&quot; She added that she felt abandoned. However, that was not the case when her father was alive. Anika recalled working at the restaurant alongside her sisters and sharing a healthy relationship with them. However, with time, things took a turn for the worse. The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service participant confessed she was scared that without any support or backing, she would have to close the restaurant, and shutting the doors of the eatery would mean letting the legacy and memories of her father go to waste.&quot;I feel for you, but if you're gonna be in this business and run this business, you need to pay respect. The position of this restaurant is incredible. The reputation was there... You're just not stepping up,&quot; Gordon responded.The celebrity chef asked Anika not to run from &quot;the truth,&quot; which was her tendency to give up whenever a problem emerged. Whether it was a lack of experience or just fear, Gordon did not know, but regardless, he asked her to step up and act her role if she wanted to save the place. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service host reminded Anika of Callahan's successful history, noting that it was only possible because her father followed a structure and had command over his staff. Consequently, he expected her to take on the role of a leader.Later in the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode, Gordon sat down with all three sisters, asking them to work on their differences and communication. With his assistance and motivation, the ladies turned over a new leaf and focused primarily on saving the restaurant.Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episodes are available for streaming on Hulu.