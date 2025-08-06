Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service: Has Pretty Girls Cook kept its doors open?

Pretty Girls Cook, a woman-led soul food restaurant, appeared in episode 9 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service. The eatery, which once thrived and boasted a healthy reputation in the Philadelphia neighborhood, was on the brink of collapse. However, with the help of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his team, they were able to survive. As of August 2025, the establishment is fully operational.Pretty Girls Cook opened in October 2017 and was founded by Chef Dominique Ryan, who learned to cook from her grandmother as a child. With a vision to highlight women's empowerment and celebrate local food, Domique opened the doors of Pretty Girls Cook to the public. The eatery flourished till 2019, selling out dishes and building a reputation for itself.However, their situation plummeted after the COVID-19 pandemic. With a $170,000 debt, Dominique admitted to making poor financial decisions, which took a toll on the restaurant's food standards and the staff's morale. Consequently, Mina, the line cook, reached out to Gordon for his help.The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service expert not only asked Dominique to take the leadership role but also encouraged the kitchen staff to work as a cohesive unit. With additional infrastructure updates, Pretty Girls Cook became operational once again. According to the eatery's Instagram handle, @yespgc, the restaurant is open every day of the week, except Monday to Wednesday.Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service's Pretty Girls Cook opens four days a week View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter undergoing a complete refresh on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, Dominique and her team are back on track, serving customers soul food. According to their official Instagram page, which the restaurant frequently updates, Pretty Girls Cook is open from Thursday to Sunday. However, the timing varies every single day.In a June 12, 2025, Instagram post, the establishment announced that they would be open four days a week for the summer season. The caption of the post said:&quot;We’re switching things up for the season! Pretty Girls Cook will be closed Monday - Wednesday so we can bring you the best vibes and flavors for the rest of the week. Open Thursday - Sunday - come through for great food, good energy, and unforgettable meals.&quot;Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)On Thursday and Friday, the eatery operates from 3 pm to 9 pm. Saturdays offer a brunch from 10 am to 2 pm, followed by dinner from 4 pm to 10 pm. On Sunday, Pretty Girls Cook opens for brunch at 10 am and closes at 3 pm.The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service restaurant also offers options for takeout, delivery, and reservations, catering to the needs of everyone dining at the place.Pretty Girls Cook boasts a positive rating online after their appearance on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Philadelphia eatery quickly gained popularity after its opening. In 2018, they were featured on Essence Magazine and Visit Philly. However, they faced hurdles in the following years, especially during the pandemic. In June 2022, they secured a $50,000 funding from Barstool Fund.In March 2023, they traveled to Chicago, Illinois, to serve at the Chicago Excel Academy. They even had the opportunity to provide catering services for singer-songwriter Alicia Keys' show at the Met at the Wells Fargo Center in July 2023. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn March 2024, Pretty Girls Cook served at a high-profile event at the World Trade Center in partnership with GQ Magazine and Hennessy. In July 2025, they crafted a custom menu for an event hosted by the non-profit organization Black Camp. In the same month, they hosted their signature Social Wednesday and even included a DJ.At the time of publishing, the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service restaurant has a 4.3-star rating on TripAdvisor, a 4.3-star rating on Google, and a 3.8-star rating on Yelp. Following their appearance on the FOX show, customers of Pretty Girls Cook have praised the quality of food and overall ambiance.Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episodes are available for streaming on Hulu.