Fixed ending explained: Why does Honey quit the dog show?

Netflix’s Fixed is an animated romantic comedy released on August 13, 2025. The film follows Bull, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier voiced by Adam DeVine, who learns that he is scheduled to be neutered the next day. With limited time before the procedure, Bull decides to spend one last night enjoying his freedom, reconnecting with friends, and finally expressing his long-held feelings for his neighbor and friend, Honey (Kathryn Hahn).

Ad

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major plot details from Netflix’s Fixed.

Honey’s path in the film takes a surprising turn. She enters a major dog show and wins the Best of Breed Female title, yet instead of celebrating her victory, she walks away from the spotlight.

After overhearing fellow Afghan hounds speaking negatively about themselves despite their polished appearances, Honey realizes the competition is more about image than personal happiness. Honey walks away from the dog show, realizing that being with Bull matters more than winning a trophy, and leaves the arena in search of him.

Ad

Trending

Netflix’s Fixed: Bull's last night of freedom

Ad

Netflix’s Fixed story begins with Bull’s life in a loving household where he is adored but also constantly reminded of his horny dog tendencies. When his owner notices his behavior, he realizes it’s time to neuter him. Feeling unprepared for such a permanent change, Bull sneaks out for one last adventure.

He reconnects with his friends, Rocco, Lucky, and Fetch, as they explore the city, cause mischief, and enjoy the thrill of freedom. All the while, Bull wants to tell Honey how he feels, but circumstances continually prevent him, as phone calls, misunderstandings, and interruptions delay his confession.

Ad

Bull’s night spirals into a series of chaotic events. After wandering the city, he encounters a group of cats that chase him and his friends, forcing them into a tense but humorous escape. Eventually, Bull tracks Honey to the dog show, where she is preparing for the Best of Breed Female competition. Watching her with Sterling, a showy male dog, Bull hesitates to approach, feeling she may be happy with someone else.

Ad

Netflix’s Fixed: Honey prepares for the dog show

Honey, however, has her revelation. While she wins the competition, she notices the stress and competitiveness around her and realizes that accolades cannot replace the connections that truly matter. In a decisive moment, she leaves the arena to find Bull, prioritizing their bond over her trophy. This choice reflects a turning point in the story: Honey values personal connection over status or appearances.

Ad

However, when she finds Bull in an awkward situation with another dog, Molasses, she misinterprets what she sees and walks away, temporarily clouding the path to resolution. The tension escalates when animal control captures Bull and his friends, and Honey is taken home by her owners. Bull’s determination, however, does not waver.

Confession, reconciliation, and the neutering procedure

Ad

He escapes, interrupts the planned encounter between Honey and Sterling, and finally confesses his feelings. Honey admits she feels the same way, resolving the misunderstanding. In a lighthearted twist, although Bull undergoes neutering, the story fast-forwards to show Honey surrounded by a litter of puppies resembling him, leaving Sterling bewildered.

The ending shows that although Bull undergoes a physical change, he experiences emotional fulfillment through his bond with Honey. While Honey leaves the dog show to find Bull illustrates the film’s the message that personal connections can be more meaningful than external achievements or recognition. Netflix’s Fixed blends humor, adventure, and emotional moments, highlighting how the characters navigate challenges and prioritize relationships.

Ad

Also read: "Restoring Paramount as the No. 1" - David Ellison announces much-anticipated movie sequels and showcases Paramount's new ownership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More