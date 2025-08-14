The Knife: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Knife is a psychological thriller written and directed by Nnamdi Asomugha in his directorial debut. Released during the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, 2024, it won Best New Narrative Director and Best Cinematography, later winning the Jury Prize at the Deauville American Film Festival.

The Knife releases on August 15, 2025, in the US.

As per Mubi, the film's synopsis says,

"After the mysterious appearance of a stranger in their home, a young Black family must deal with the fallout of their choices, big and small, as a steadfast detective tries to crack the case over the course of one fateful night."

The Knife boasts a cast featuring Cate Blanchett, Katherine Waterston, and Matilda Lutz, each actor bringing complex characters to life within this intense drama.

Who stars in The Knife?

1) Nnamdi Asomugha as Chris

Nnamdi Asomugha at The 2025 Met Gala (Image Via Getty)

Nnamdi Asomugha not only directed and co-wrote The Knife but also plays the lead character, Chris. Before he arrived in Hollywood, Asomugha was a top cornerback in the NFL and played with the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers for 11 seasons.

Having arrived as an actor, he drew critical attention with Crown Heights (2017), which earned him Independent Spirit and NAACP Image Award nominations. He also acted in and produced Sylvie's Love (2020), a nominee for an Emmy.

2) Melissa Leo as Detective Carlsen

Melissa Leo (Image Via Getty Images)

Academy Award-winning actress Melissa Leo plays Detective Carlsen in The Knife. Leo has enjoyed a career spanning decades, with standout performances, including Frozen River (2008) and The Fighter (2010), for which she received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

3) Aja Naomi King as Alexandra

Aja Naomi King (Image Via Getty)

Aja Naomi King plays Alexandra in The Knife. King initially gained popularity playing Michaela Pratt in the long-running ABC legal drama How to Get Away with Murder (2014–2020).

Since she has appeared in several works, such as The Birth of a Nation (2016), Sylvie's Love (2020), and the Apple TV+ television series Lessons in Chemistry (2023), where she was an Emmy award nominee.

4) Manny Jacinto as Officer Padilla

Manny Jacinto (Image Via Getty)

Officer Padilla is played by Manny Jacinto, a man who gets involved in the unfolding investigation. Manny Jacinto is a Filipino-Canadian actor best known for his NBC series role as Jason Mendoza on The Good Place (2016–2020).

He is also in Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and the Star Wars film series The Acolyte (2024), where he acted as enigmatic Qimir. His most recent role was in Freakier Friday.

The supporting cast includes Aiden Price as Ryley and Shannon Corbeil as Officer Snell. Lucinda Jenney, an accomplished actress, plays Mary.

