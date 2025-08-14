Where was Nobody 2 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The action-packed thriller Nobody 2 is slated to be released in the United States on August 15, 2025. Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell in the highly anticipated sequel, along with several other cast members, including Connie Nielsen, RZA, Colin Salmon, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath and Christopher Lloyd, all reprising their roles from the original film.

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Derek Kolstad, the story follows Hutch as he takes his family for a beach vacation, which quickly escalates into a violent confrontation with local bad guys who pose a threat to him and his family. The filming took place in Manitoba, Canada, from August 6, 2024 and was concluded on September 26, 2025.

Nobody 2: filming locations explored

1) Winnipeg Beach

A visual from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Winnipeg Beach became the vibrant setting for a carnival for three days during the filming of Nobody 2. Along the scenic shores of Lake Winnipeg, the crew built colorful carnival setups, rides and festive booths. Known for its summer escape, the location served as the ideal backdrop for the carnival set-up.

2) East St. Paul – Pritchard Farm

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

The house at 1 Old Orchard Road, which is located in the quiet Pritchard Farm neighborhood of East St. Paul, served as a major filming location. Lined with trees and sophisticated housing, the streets were suitable for filming the characters' homes.

3) Lilac Resort Area

Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Located next to Winnipeg Beach, Manitoba, parts of the Lilac Resort area were employed as a stage for vibrant carnival scenes. Famous for its pools, campsites, and relaxed summer getaway, its vast spaces and cozy, family-friendly ambiance made it the perfect setting for lively scenes.

Production details of Nobody 2

The initial development of Nobody 2 began in March 2021 when Connie Nielsen expressed her interest in playing the character again by exploring further into the past of Hutch and Becca.

According to Universal's 87North, a sequel was in development by the middle of 2022. Production formally began in December 2022, initially planning the filming for 2023; which later moved to late 2024.

Nobody 2 introduced a major new collaborator, Timo Tjahjanto, who makes his U.S. directorial debut with the sequel. In addition to Aaron Rabin, Bob Odenkirk, and Umair Aleem, original writer Derek Kolstad wrote the screenplay.

Odenkirk continued his hands-on approach from the original film by undergoing months of physical training to do plenty of his own stunt work. The film is expected to deliver an intense action which combines dramatic scenes of a family under attack.

What is the plot of Nobody?

In the prequel to Nobody 2, Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) appears to be an ordinary suburban father and husband, quietly going about his boring life. One night, two robbers break into his house, and Hutch, to the surprie of his family, decides not to defend himself, making them disappointed.

This decision later triggers something deep within him: his background as a highly skilled government “auditor,” a fixer who eliminated dangerous targets and his dormant skills resurface when he later jumps in to stop a violent bus fight. The incident puts Hutch's family in serious risk and angers a ruthless Russian mob boss. Hutch accepts his past and uleashes relentless violence to protect his family.

Nobody 2 will be released theatrically in the United States on August 15, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

