Red Sonja was released in the United States on 13th August, 2025, for a limited screening. Featuring Matilda Lutz as the titular protagonist, the sword and sorcery fantasy film is set in the Hyborian Age, which follows Red Sonja, the ferocious warrior who seeks revenge after witnessing her family's death and the destruction of her homeland.

The film also features Wallis Day, Robert Sheehan, Michael Bisping and others among the supporting cast. Directed by M.J. Bassett with a screenplay from Tasha Huo, the filming began in August 2022 in Sofia, Bulgaria. The film was primarily shot in parts of Bulgaria and Greece.

Red Sonja filming locations

1) Nu Boyana Film Studios – Sofia, Bulgaria

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Several indoor scenes were filmed in Nu Boyana Film Studios, which is located in Sofia, Bulgaria. This set is famous for massive soundstages and historical set pieces. Since 2005, the studio complex has been owned by Nu Image and Millennium Films, some of the longest-running indie Hollywood film companies.

2) Vitosha Mountains, Bulgaria

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Samuel Goldwyn Films)

The Vitosha Mountains in Bulgaria offered a perfect setting with their high peaks, dense forests, and rugged paths. They were easy for the crew to travel to and provided wild, natural beauty within a short distance from Sofia. It was a suitable location for battles, travels, and wide panoramic shots.

3) Thermi, Thessaloniki – Greece

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Filming also took place in parts of Thermi, a scenic neighborhood of Thessaloniki, Greece, which is known for modern structures with a lush Mediterranean landscape. It was ideal for both indoor and outdoor shots owing to its proximity to cities and natural settings. The region's versatile environment and cinematic setting suited the film's fantasy visuals.

Production details of Red Sonja

After years of obstacles, Red Sonja finally was greenlit for development under director M.J. Bassett, who took over after Joey Soloway’s departure. Filming went uderway with impressive castle sets built during wet night shoots that provided an authentic fantasy backdrop.

Clint Wallace, the production designer, created a brand-new universe with unique architecture, weapons, and even a new language for the narrative. On the other hand, Matilda Lutz began training for her battle scenes a month before the filming began. She trained intensively with a sword to prepare for director M.J. Bassett’s vision of capturing fight scenes in long, uninterrupted takes

She further revealed that she avoided the 1985 film and invested herself in Red Sonja comics that producer Luke Lieberman had provided her, and learned about the character's essence. In an interview with SAG-AFTRA Foundation on August 1, 2025 , the Rings actress stated:

"she's a warrior, but she's also a survivor. I wanted to give her humanity and vulnerability."

Released for a limited screening, the film will be available for rental or purchase for viewers on platforms such as Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango At Home and YouTube from August 29, 2025.

Based on Marvel Comics' character Sonja, the film was released in the United States on August 13, 2025.

