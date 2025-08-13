When will Red Sonja (2025) premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Red Sonja was released for a limited theatrical run in the United States on August 13, 2025. Directed by M. J. Bassett and written by Tasha Huo, the film premiered in Russia on July 31, 2025. The sword and sorcery reboot will also be available for digital purchase or rental by August 29, 2025, on platforms such as Google Play, Apple TV, Fandango At Home and YouTube.

Matilda Lutz plays the protagonist Red Sonja. The film features Veronica Ferres, Martyn Ford, Michael Bisping, Wallis Day, Robert Sheehan, Eliza Matengu, and Rhona Mitra, among other cast members.

Red Sonja, a formidable warrior, seeks revenge following the death of her family and the destruction of her homeland. Armed with unmatched sword skills and unflinching determination, she battles against tyrannical authority, deadly rivals, and evil magic to restore justice and defend humanity in a harsh, fantastical world.

What is Red Shonja all about?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Samuel Goldwyn Films)

In the fabled Hyborian Age, Red Sonja chronicles the adventures of a valiant warrior. The tyrannical Emperor Dragan abducts Sonja and forces her to fight in gladiatorial combat after she witnesses the ruthless murder of her family and the devastation of her homeland.

She gathers a diverse group of unexpected warriors to overthrow the tyrannical reign of the empire to reclaim her independence and exact revenge on her loved ones. She battles strong opponents, lethal rivals, and evil spells with her unparalleled sword skills, guile, and unwavering determination. Her mission inspires resistance to tyranny throughout the world and turns into a pursuit of justice and revenge.

Red Sonja is adapted from the Marvel Comics character Red Sonja, created by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith in 1973, which was itself inspired by Robert E. Howard’s 1934 short story character Red Sonya of Rogatino. Reimagining the origins of the sword-and-sorcery heroine, the film maintains its roots in the Hyborian Age.

Red Sonja (2025) trailer unleashes bloody battles, bold heroics, and a wink at fantasy lore

Red Sonja, played by Matilda Lutz, appears in the trailer held captive and chained in a gloomy gladiatorial arena. She instantly establishes herself as a ferocious, untamed warrior with her striking red hair and piercing glance. Through backflips, sword fights, and brutal action, we see her speed and brutality as she slays both mythical animals and human rivals.

Her transition from prisoner to leader is introduced with the title card, "Witness the rise of a legend." Sonja's states: "Someone must take a stand. The phrase "nothing but death awaits us" symbolizes her determination, and she goes on to promise to "do what damage I can."

The classic chainmail bikini is presented to her, and she hesitantly asks, "And that protects?" This is another instance of the trailer's meta-humor. "Nothing," the armorer deadpans in response. The audience will adore it," he said cheekily, self-awarely praising the character's iconic outfit.

The cast of Red Sonja (2025)

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Samuel Goldwyn Films)

The film features an ensemble cast, with the lead role played by Matilda Lutz as Red Sonja. Robert Sheehan appears in a significant villain role as Emperor Dragan, alongside Wallis Day, who portrays Annisia, his wife. The other cast featured in the film are:

Veronica Ferres as Ashera (Red Sonja's mother)

Luca Pasqualino as Osin The Untouched

Michael Bisping as Hawk

Martyn Ford as General Karlak

Eliza Matengu as Amarak

Danica Davis as Teresia

Joana Nwamerue as Varla

Manal El-Feitury as Ayala(as Manal El Feitury)

Ben Radcliffe as Daix

Katrina Durden as Saevus

Trevor Eve as Maester Crudelis

Tim McMullan as Coltar

Tihomir Vinchev as King Anzus

Rhona Mitra as Petra

Tony Way as Dane The Blacksmith

Diana Lyubenova as Hespera (as Diana Lubenova)

Dimo Alexiev as Saltus

Kexin Wang as Martor

Philip Winchester as Rathi

Max Kraus as Larkan

Urs Rechn as Captain Ranjokan

Simon Feek as Commander Artran

Laura Giosh as Yahira (as Laura Giosh Markov)

Lyubomir Neikov as Ambassador Purshtan (as Lyubomir Neykov)

Kate Nichols as Berreth

Adrian Schiller as King Of Turan

Sofia Weldon as Young Sonja (9)

Skye Little Wing Dimov Saw as Young Draygon (as Skye Saw)

Stefan Ivanov as Captain Vato

Veselin Troyanov as Eikosi Commander

Darin Angelov as Pick

Deyian Angelov as Axel

Leart Dokle as Poacher #1

Juliyan Malinov as Poacher #2

Sam Kryszek as Fallen Guard

George Zlatarev as Draygan Scout (as Georgi Zlatarev)

Michael Flemming as Mechanic (as Michael Fleming)

Vasil Toshev as Slaver

Nathan Cooper as Godfrie

Renée Willett as Princess Zarkan (as Renee Willett)

Isabella Gentcheva as Slave Girl/Young Annisia

Doroteya Toleva as Annisia's Ghost #1

Yoana Kircheva as Annisia's Ghost #2

Trevor Van Uden as Annisia's Ghost #3

Owen Davis as Annisia's Ghost #4

Emil Markov as Annisia's Ghost #5

Shannon Kingston as Countess Barra (as Shannon Lieberman)

Paola Leone as Fabric Performer

Lucia Serena Cannale as Fabric Performer

Gabriella Anna Vaughn as Wine Server

Luisa Dushkova-Kontreras as Juggler/Entertainer

Filip Donchev as Juggler/Entertainer

Red Sonja released theatrically in the United States on August 13, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

