When will Red Sonja (2025) premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Red Sonja was released for a limited theatrical run in the United States on August 13, 2025. Directed by M. J. Bassett and written by Tasha Huo, the film premiered in Russia on July 31, 2025. The sword and sorcery reboot will also be available for digital purchase or rental by August 29, 2025, on platforms such as Google Play, Apple TV, Fandango At Home and YouTube.
Matilda Lutz plays the protagonist Red Sonja. The film features Veronica Ferres, Martyn Ford, Michael Bisping, Wallis Day, Robert Sheehan, Eliza Matengu, and Rhona Mitra, among other cast members.
Red Sonja, a formidable warrior, seeks revenge following the death of her family and the destruction of her homeland. Armed with unmatched sword skills and unflinching determination, she battles against tyrannical authority, deadly rivals, and evil magic to restore justice and defend humanity in a harsh, fantastical world.
What is Red Shonja all about?
In the fabled Hyborian Age, Red Sonja chronicles the adventures of a valiant warrior. The tyrannical Emperor Dragan abducts Sonja and forces her to fight in gladiatorial combat after she witnesses the ruthless murder of her family and the devastation of her homeland.
She gathers a diverse group of unexpected warriors to overthrow the tyrannical reign of the empire to reclaim her independence and exact revenge on her loved ones. She battles strong opponents, lethal rivals, and evil spells with her unparalleled sword skills, guile, and unwavering determination. Her mission inspires resistance to tyranny throughout the world and turns into a pursuit of justice and revenge.
Red Sonja is adapted from the Marvel Comics character Red Sonja, created by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith in 1973, which was itself inspired by Robert E. Howard’s 1934 short story character Red Sonya of Rogatino. Reimagining the origins of the sword-and-sorcery heroine, the film maintains its roots in the Hyborian Age.
Red Sonja (2025) trailer unleashes bloody battles, bold heroics, and a wink at fantasy lore
Red Sonja, played by Matilda Lutz, appears in the trailer held captive and chained in a gloomy gladiatorial arena. She instantly establishes herself as a ferocious, untamed warrior with her striking red hair and piercing glance. Through backflips, sword fights, and brutal action, we see her speed and brutality as she slays both mythical animals and human rivals.
Her transition from prisoner to leader is introduced with the title card, "Witness the rise of a legend." Sonja's states: "Someone must take a stand. The phrase "nothing but death awaits us" symbolizes her determination, and she goes on to promise to "do what damage I can."
The classic chainmail bikini is presented to her, and she hesitantly asks, "And that protects?" This is another instance of the trailer's meta-humor. "Nothing," the armorer deadpans in response. The audience will adore it," he said cheekily, self-awarely praising the character's iconic outfit.
The cast of Red Sonja (2025)
The film features an ensemble cast, with the lead role played by Matilda Lutz as Red Sonja. Robert Sheehan appears in a significant villain role as Emperor Dragan, alongside Wallis Day, who portrays Annisia, his wife. The other cast featured in the film are:
- Veronica Ferres as Ashera (Red Sonja's mother)
- Luca Pasqualino as Osin The Untouched
- Michael Bisping as Hawk
- Martyn Ford as General Karlak
- Eliza Matengu as Amarak
- Danica Davis as Teresia
- Joana Nwamerue as Varla
- Manal El-Feitury as Ayala(as Manal El Feitury)
- Ben Radcliffe as Daix
- Katrina Durden as Saevus
- Trevor Eve as Maester Crudelis
- Tim McMullan as Coltar
- Tihomir Vinchev as King Anzus
- Rhona Mitra as Petra
- Tony Way as Dane The Blacksmith
- Diana Lyubenova as Hespera (as Diana Lubenova)
- Dimo Alexiev as Saltus
- Kexin Wang as Martor
- Philip Winchester as Rathi
- Max Kraus as Larkan
- Urs Rechn as Captain Ranjokan
- Simon Feek as Commander Artran
- Laura Giosh as Yahira (as Laura Giosh Markov)
- Lyubomir Neikov as Ambassador Purshtan (as Lyubomir Neykov)
- Kate Nichols as Berreth
- Adrian Schiller as King Of Turan
- Sofia Weldon as Young Sonja (9)
- Skye Little Wing Dimov Saw as Young Draygon (as Skye Saw)
- Stefan Ivanov as Captain Vato
- Veselin Troyanov as Eikosi Commander
- Darin Angelov as Pick
- Deyian Angelov as Axel
- Leart Dokle as Poacher #1
- Juliyan Malinov as Poacher #2
- Sam Kryszek as Fallen Guard
- George Zlatarev as Draygan Scout (as Georgi Zlatarev)
- Michael Flemming as Mechanic (as Michael Fleming)
- Vasil Toshev as Slaver
- Nathan Cooper as Godfrie
- Renée Willett as Princess Zarkan (as Renee Willett)
- Isabella Gentcheva as Slave Girl/Young Annisia
- Doroteya Toleva as Annisia's Ghost #1
- Yoana Kircheva as Annisia's Ghost #2
- Trevor Van Uden as Annisia's Ghost #3
- Owen Davis as Annisia's Ghost #4
- Emil Markov as Annisia's Ghost #5
- Shannon Kingston as Countess Barra (as Shannon Lieberman)
- Paola Leone as Fabric Performer
- Lucia Serena Cannale as Fabric Performer
- Gabriella Anna Vaughn as Wine Server
- Luisa Dushkova-Kontreras as Juggler/Entertainer
- Filip Donchev as Juggler/Entertainer
