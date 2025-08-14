High Potential season 2 unveils the first glimpse of the characters, new and familiar faces raise anticipation

High Potential season 2 is set to premiere on ABC this September with new and returning cast members. Kaitlyn Olson returns as Morgan Gillory, and the show’s Instagram revealed a first-look poster on August 14, 2025, confirming familiar faces and a new character.Besides Olson, as seen in front and center in the cast portrait, Matthew Lamb, Amira Johnson, Judy Reyes, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, and Denis Akdeniz are also returning in the second season of High Potential. Rounding up the cast is series newcomer Steve Howey, who looks dapper in his all-black suit and tie in the portrait. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostABC announced back in June that Howey will be joining the crime drama's second season as a series regular, playing the character of Jesse Wagner, the precinct's new captain. His character is described as someone charming and who knows how to wear an expensive suit, who also likes to think outside of the box with disruptor tendencies like Morgan.What to expect in High Potential season 2?High Potential season 1 was a hit, with a 96% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the second season of the crime mystery drama will take a different route and will show a different side to Kaitlyn Olson and her character.Morgan will still be hard at work with the LAPD as their consultant in season 2, helping them crack seemingly untraceable cases, but according to showrunner Todd Harthan, per ScreenRant, they went with a different &quot;game plan&quot; for the second season.However, he did not elaborate on what those changes are, but it teases something new for the fans to see, further building the anticipation for the second season. Also, Harthan said, per The Wrap, that season 2 will address major questions, but it will also further the complexity and overarching mystery in the series before revealing too much too soon. Of course, the serial killer storyline remains.A still from the series (Image via @highpotentialabc/Instagram)Harthan further teased subplots that will be explored in High Potential season 2, per TV Line. That includes Morgan and Ludo's complex history and the reason for their eventual split. He said:&quot;I think the audience has a real appetite to find out what really happened. What was it like the day they sat down and had a conversation about what wasn't working?&quot;Moreover, High Potential season 2 is confirmed to have 18 episodes instead of 13 like the first season. This means that there's going to be more wild cases and Morgan's mystery-solving, quick wit, and fan-favorite fashion choices.When and where to watch High Potential season 2High Potential season 2 will officially return on television on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, in a new time slot at 10:00 pm Eastern Time. It will follow the two-hour premiere of Dancing With the Stars on ABC. New episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.Besides Steve Howey joining as a series regular in High Potential season 2, ER star Mekhi Phifer has also been cast for a recurring role in the second season. His character is teased to be one &quot;involved in major crimes,&quot; but much about the character remains under wraps. David Giuntoli's mysterious character from season 1 will also recur in the upcoming new season.