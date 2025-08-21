'F1: The Movie' OTT release: On which streaming platform will the Brad Pitt starrer be released and when?

Brad Pitt starrer F1: The Movie, took to theatres earlier in June this year and smashed records, raking up millions in box office collections. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film was expected to have jaw-dropping action sequences, considering he was also the brains behind Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

The movie delivered what fans expected. A mix of action, technology, featuring the pinnacle of motorsports. After the mind-blowing theatrical experience, F1: The Movie will now move to subscription-based OTT platforms to gather a wider audience.

Which OTT platforms will feature F1: The Movie?

Beginning on the 22nd of August, Amazon's Prime Video will feature the F1 movie; however, it will only be available for rent. Prime subscribers would still have to pay extra to rent the film on the platform. Later this year, it is also expected to launch on Apple TV+. More details are awaited.

The movie was a blockbuster hit. It racked up over $580 million in box office collections globally, making it the highest-grossing sports movie of all time. It was well-received by fans, and although Formula 1 fans were quick to spot some factual issues with the film on social media, it generally received a great reception.

How did F1: The Movie do with critics?

As mentioned, the feedback from the general audience was largely positive about the film, with over 95% ratings on the Internet. Apart from that, it also received an overall 3.7/5 stars on Letterboxd from users.

Moving to critics, the film did generally well, with over 82% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and over 69% on Metacritic. It also received a 7.9/10 on IMDb. It was appreciated for its cinematography and the action sequences. The storytelling was rather linear, but it didn't seem out of place.

The movie did a great job of attracting newer fans to Formula 1. There was a surge in the overall social media following of the sport and the drivers. Many drivers, including the likes of Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc, were featured in the film.

The most appreciated part was that Brad Pitt drove a modified Formula 2 car for a lot of shooting sequences around Silverstone, home to the British Grand Prix. Moreover, a lot of scenes in the film were picked up from actual races, with special cameras that were mounted on the cars during the 2023 and 2024 seasons' run.

Now coming to OTT, the movie is expected to attract an even larger audience.

