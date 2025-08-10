Law and the City ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities explored: What happened to Seocho-dong gang? Do Ju-hyeong & Hee-ji find love?

On August 9 and 10, 2025, the final episodes (11 and 12) of Law and the City were released on Viki. In the end, the Seocho-dong gang each pursue their own paths. Ju-hyeong joins a new firm after working at Kyungmin Law Firm for a decade, while Hee-ji also becomes a public defender. Sang-gi goes on to pursue a Ph.D., while Chang-won quits his job as a lawyer at Kyungmin to become a prosecutor. Mun-jeong continues working at Kyungmin but finally takes the much-needed pause during her pregnancy. Despite leaving the same workplace, the five still meet up outside of work, keeping their lunchtime tradition alive. By the end, Ju-hyeong and Hee-ji’s relationship remains strong and supportive.Law and the City plotLaw and the City (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Law and the City follows the story of Ju-hyeong, a ninth-year senior lawyer, known for his sharp skills and cool demeanour. Drawn to the profession by an interest in logic, he never fully embraced the role of pursuing justice. Kang Hee-ji, a junior at Johwa Law Firm, is outgoing and self-assured, believing that changing one life can transform an entire world.Alongside colleagues Bae Mun-jeong, Cho Chang-won, and Ha Sang-gi, the five lawyers handle varied cases inside and outside the courtroom. They face personal and professional challenges but maintain a sense of camaraderie over shared meals.Law and the City episodes 11 &amp; 12 recapLaw and the City (Image via X/@CJnDrama)In Law and the City episode 11, a man named Man-su arrives at Hyungmin Building seeking legal help for a land dispute. Kyung-min hands the case to Mun-jeong and Ju-hyeong, offering them a portion of the property if they win.Mun-jeong and Ju-hyeong discover that the disputed land belongs to Han-su but is occupied by others. Their field inquiry and local interviews suggest Man-su’s claim may be false. When confronted, Man-su says he is acting out of goodwill, changing Ju-hyeong’s perception.Meanwhile, Sang-gi takes on a rental scam case involving a young orphan tricked by a false housing deal. He learns that the scammer is a former employee and that his client is the only victim without power of attorney. He uses this fact to secure a favourable settlement.Hee-ji’s case involves an elderly woman accused of killing her brother with dementia. Her diary reveals she has terminal cancer and acted to prevent his suffering after her death. At trial, the truth moves the court, and her children break down in tears.Ju-hyeong later uncovers records proving how much of Han-su’s land was unlawfully seized. Meanwhile, Chang-won refuses to defend Director Jang in a serious traffic case and resigns after being pressured to join his family’s business. Before Ju-hyeong can update Man-su, news arrives of his death. The legal drama's episode closes with Ju-hyeong and Mun-jeong attending his funeral. In the Law and the City final episode, it is revealed that Sang-gi graduated from Gwangseong Law School with a scholarship. The mystery sponsor turns out to be Kim Hyungmin, chairman of the Dandelion Scholarship Foundation. Elsewhere, Ju-hyeong is told to drop Man-su's case, prompting him to realise that he has often avoided telling the truth in his work.In Hee-ji’s case, defendant Jeong Sung-ja is sentenced to three years in prison, but the sentence is suspended for five years. Over lunch, Chang-won announces he’s quitting to prepare for the prosecutor exam, and everyone supports him. Sang-gi also says he’s applying for a PhD program and may also leave.Mun-jeong shares that she interviewed for an in-house counsel job to have more time for her baby. Later, Hee-ji tells Ju-hyeong she plans to become a public defender. Ju-hyeong says he also has news, but the scene cuts.The next day, Mun-jeong turns down the in-house job, realising she prefers litigation. In the end, Sang-gi joins the PhD program, where Kim Hyungmin is also a student, and starts a romance with Kim Ryoo-jin.Chang-won becomes a prosecutor, Hee-ji takes on the role of a public defender, and Mun-jeong returns to the firm after having her baby. Ju-hyeong eventually joins a new firm, taking on Man-su’s case, and now approaches his work with greater emotional involvement.Will there be a follow-up season to Law and the City?Law and the City wasn’t promoted as a limited series, but a second season appears unlikely. The show left Hee-ji and Ju-hyeong’s story somewhat unresolved, preferring instead to concentrate on wrapping up each character’s journey. As of now, no official confirmation has been made regarding Law and the City season 2.Despite this, the drama wrapped up its main plotlines, giving each of the five leads a clear resolution.Law and the City is available to stream on Viki worldwide.