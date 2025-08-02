Beyond The Bar: Complete release schedule, airtime, plot, cast, & all you need to know

Lee Jin-wook returns to TV this Saturday, August 2, 2025, in the legal drama Beyond the Bar, airing at 10:40 pm KST. The weekly series introduces a workplace story set inside Yeollim Law Firm. Directed by Kim Jae-hong, the show follows junior attorney Hyo-min, played by Jung Chae-yeon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe’s honest and capable, but struggles with small talk and adapting to office dynamics. Her mentor, Seok-hoon (portrayed by Lee), is a seasoned lawyer with a sharp mind and a quiet, distant manner. The plot follows Hyo-min as she finds her footing in a high-pressure legal setting. Here’s a quick rundown of the detailed storyline, cast, and when it airs across time zones.When and where to watch Beyond the Bar? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeyond the Bar slots into the weekend schedule, taking over the time slot previously held by Good Boy, and will run until Memories of No. 100 takes its place in September. The broadcast happens every Saturday and Sunday at 10:40 pm KST.Time ZoneRelease TimeKorea Standard Time10:40 pmIndian Standard Time7:10 pm (same day)Pacific Standard Time (PST) 6:40 amEastern Standard Time (EST) 9:40 amCentral Time (CT) 8:40 amThe legal drama airs on JTBC in South Korea this Saturday and on Netflix for international viewers from Sunday.Detailed plot of Beyond the BarBeyond the Bar follows the story of Yoon Seok-hun, a senior attorney and head of the courtroom unit at Yullim Law Office. Known for taking calculated risks, he corners rivals using smart reasoning. He’s widely acknowledged for his legal expertise, though his reserved nature and zero interest in small talk keep most colleagues at a distance.Kang Hyo-Min, a junior associate, recently joined his team. She’s direct, morally grounded, and social. Her straight-laced views often spark arguments with Seok-Hun. Despite constant disagreements, she starts learning the ropes and grows into her role.The two lawyers operate with very different styles. Their clashes, though frequent, eventually help shape Hyo-min into a capable litigator. While their work dynamic stays tense, the team delivers results in court.Cast of Beyond the BarThe cast of the series (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)Even before hitting screens, Beyond the Bar's lineup and crew have sparked early attention. Leading the series are Lee Jin-wook and Jung Chae-yeon, with Lee Hak-joo, Jeon Hye-bin, Kim Eui-sung, Hong Seo-jun, Lee Joo-yeon, and Kim Kang-min rounding out the cast.At the helm is director Kim Jae-hong, whose past works include Love Scout, Revenant, and Through the Darkness. Park Mi-hyun pens the script, who is a practicing lawyer.It may remind you of Lee Jong-suk's Law and the City, but Beyond the Bar tells a different storyBeyond the Bar and Law and the City (Image via X/@CJnDrama, @NetflixKR)The legal series Beyond the Bar is already drawing early comparisons to tvN’s Law and the City, which recently grabbed a 7% rating with its eighth episode and gained praise for its solid execution. However, the new drama takes a separate route. It is set inside a top-tier South Korean law firm and built on meticulous precision from real life.Director Kim Jae-hong, who has worked on prior legal shows, said that this one felt more refined. He credits the authenticity to the script’s structure. The show tackles 12 different legal cases, one per episode. Though standalone, each case touches on a different kind of relationship.&quot;I've done a couple of courtroom dramas, and this one made me think, 'This is real.' The lawsuit cases are realistic, detailed, and high-dimensional. There are 12 episodes in total, with one episode per episode. Each case contains love in a broad sense. I think the biggest difference is the image of the wounded people and the lawyers who comfort them through lawsuits,&quot; Kim asserted (Wikitree reported).Kim pointed out the contrast that Law and the City unfolds in a Seocho-dong courthouse, while Lee Jin-wook's law drama plays out in a top 5 largest law firm in the country, giving it a distinct setting and rhythm.Meanwhile, writer Park Mi-hyun said that she sought to explore emotions (especially love) through a legal lens.Tune in to JTBC or Netflix to see the dynamic between the fresh legal duo, Lee Jin-wook and Jung Chae-yeon!