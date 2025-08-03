Law and the City: When will episodes 11-12 (finale) release, and what to expect

Episodes 9 and 10 of Law and the City were released on August 2 and 3 on Viki. The 12-episode series is nearing its conclusion, with the final installment set to air on Sunday, August 10, at 9:20 pm KST. The show is also available on Viki globally, with Disney+ streaming it in Singapore.New episodes have aired every weekend since July 5, releasing on Saturdays and Sundays. The legal drama follows five associate lawyers, Ahn Joo-hyung, Kang Hee-ji, Jo Chang-won, Bae Moon-jung, and Kang Sang-gi. They all work at Seochodong Judicial Town and usually catch up during lunch while managing work pressures.What could the final episodes of Law and the City reveal?As Law and the City heads toward its conclusion, key choices await the main players. The bond between Ju-hyeong and Hee-ji has taken a backseat lately, but the final chapters may bring their dynamic back in focus. Mun-jeong’s career-versus-motherhood arc also hangs in the balance.Will she stick to courtrooms or step away for her child? Her recent hospital visit and job insecurity may push her to make a choice. Chang-won, who is torn too, may either follow his dad’s footsteps into business or stick with the law career he’s built.Sang-gi’s story might shift as well, with signs of something deeper possibly blooming with Ryu-jin. However, Sang-gi’s mom’s declining health could complicate things, as hinted earlier. In the preview of Law and the City episode 11, we saw Ju-hyeong question his senior about taking a case with no proper retainer. He feels it’s unlike him to accept such work without a guarantee.Elsewhere, Hee-ji meets an elderly woman who bluntly admits to murder, brushing off sympathy. At the same time, Chan-won crosses paths with the ex-inmate he once visited, and the tension between them is clear. With personal struggles affecting his focus, his boss warns that things can’t continue like this.Sang-gi, too, faces mounting pressure. Ju-hyeong takes on a new case involving an elderly man. When asked if he stands to gain anything, the man turns the question around, asking Ju-hyeong if he only takes cases for personal benefit. All threads now move toward resolution in the Law and the City finale.Law and the City episodes 9 &amp; 10 recapEpisode 9 of Law and the City begins with Mun-jeong dealing with sore feet in the morning. Over breakfast, a conversation about her not taking maternity leave sparks tension with her husband, Ji-seok. At the office, Mun-jeong’s client (a tteokbokki shop owner) is suing ex-worker Oh Jeong-wuk for stealing her sauce recipe and copying her restaurant. Mun-jeong and Hee-ji visit his shop and find it nearly identical. In court, Mun-jeong argues the sauce is a trade secret, but the defense counters that the owner’s past patent attempt made it public. Ju-hyeong advises her to pivot to the copied design. Discovering that both shops used the same interior designer, Mun-jeong presents a file showing Jeong-wuk explicitly asked the designer to replicate the original. The evidence turns the case in her favor.Elsewhere, Kim Hyung-min learns of Lee Dong-su’s latest scheme: a five-year &quot;investment&quot; deal with a BBQ shop owner, who’s been paying fixed interest regardless of profit. Ju-hyeong reviews the contract and confirms it functions as a loan, violating interest cap laws. Hyung-min confronts Dong-su and warns him that she won’t let it slide.Sang-gi is advised by Kim Ryu-jin to pursue a PhD if he’s serious about teaching. He’s keen but learns from his professor that night school won’t be enough. He later visits his sick mother and urges her to see a doctor, but she brushes it off.At home, Ji-seok surprises Mun-jeong with larger shoes to ease her foot pain. Touched, she apologizes for the morning fight and admits she wants time before deciding on maternity leave, as she enjoys work.Meanwhile, Hyung-min offers a new case to lawyer Seong Yu-deok. Chang-won gets the case and leans toward a guilty plea, but Ju-hyeong suggests arguing self-defense due to prior bullying.Still shaken from the Do Mi-gyeong case, Chang-won meets his dad, who urges him to quit law. He gives the case files to Ju-hyeong, who finds strong evidence of long-term bullying. The Law and the City episode 9 ends with Chang-won heading to court, unsure about his future, while Mun-jeong wakes up in sharp pain.Episode 10 of Law and the City kicks off as Chang-won and Chan-yeong head to the police station. They admit to the knife incident but plead not guilty, citing self-defense. Elsewhere, Mun-jeong lands in the hospital. Ji-seok rushes in, only to hear from the doctor that it’s just uterine tightening. She’s advised to rest and stay with a guardian.Back at the firm, Mun-jeong notices her boss already drafting a job posting, suggesting plans to replace her during maternity. On the flip side, Chang-won surprisingly accompanies the bully to withdraw the case. Later, he learns Chan-yeong’s outcome has been indicted but not detained.Mun-jeong meets her friend Min Jong-gin at her firm, asking how she managed pregnancy while working. When asked if she’s expecting, Mun-jeong says yes, hinting she might consider switching firms. In court, Chan-yeong’s trial begins. Chang-won questions him about the night of the incident, helping build the self-defense claim.The opposing side suggests probation. The verdict acknowledges self-defense but rejects it as socially unacceptable under legal standards. Despite this, all factors are considered, and a non-custodial sentence is granted. Chang-won, relieved, invites everyone for dinner, but only Sang-gi joins.Next, a woman files a new case with Ju-hyeong after her husband dies by suicide, and she blames the company, Dues Ga, for pushing him over the edge. The deceased, an insurance worker, reportedly faced daily sales quotas and had to sign policies under his own name just to get out of work. However, Ju-hyeong’s superior tells him not to represent her, as the company pays them more.Ju-hyeong visits the firm and realizes they’re likely twisting facts. Still, during the trial, he argues the deceased had depression before joining, and the plaintiff failed to link the condition directly to the job. The court sides with the company.Meanwhile, Hee-ji assists two sisters looking to reject their late father’s inheritance. However, since he had a child from a second marriage, rejecting the inheritance would pass all debts to that child. The sisters opt for qualified acceptance to protect the half-sibling. The Law and the City episode 10 closes with all five colleagues catching up over a meal.All previous episodes of Law and the City are available to watch on Viki!