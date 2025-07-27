Law and the City episodes 7 & 8 recap: Hyugmin team joins forces to solve Hee-ji's father’s case, while her relationship with Ju-hyeong is official

On July 26 and 27, 2025, Law and the City episodes 7 and 8 were released via Viki. The legal K-drama follows the tale of Ahn Ju-hyeong (Lee Jong-suk). He is a ninth-year senior associate lawyer who is known for his cold demeanor but strong expertise.He chose law due to his interest in logic and cases rather than a desire to promote justice. Meanwhile, there is Kang Hee-ji (Moon Ga-young), a junior associate. She holds the belief that changing one person’s life means changing their entire world. Ju-hyeong and Hee-ji’s paths cross despite their differing views of one another.Law and the City episode 7: Ju-hyeong &amp; Hee-ji kiss marks a new chapterLaw and the City's episode 7 opens with Ju-hyeong advising a friend caught in a messy affair. At the same time, Hyung-min launches an internship batch with four new trainees. In the next scene, Chang-won is assigned a court-appointed case involving a woman ensnared in a voice phishing scam. Elsewhere, Mun-jeong lands in a construction dispute over unpaid bills.As Sang-gi gets to know the interns, Yu-deok warns Chang-won against court-appointed cases due to low profit. Still, Chang-won reviews a case and discovers the court ignored clear evidence that could’ve acquitted the accused woman.The team plans a welcome dinner for the interns, but Ju-hyeong skips it for his high school reunion. There, old classmates give him the cold shoulder because most had once sought his legal help, and it’s left them feeling small around him.Later, Ju-hyeong’s team unexpectedly joins the restaurant. There, Ji-hun flirts with Hee-ji until Ju-hyeong shuts him down. Later, Hee-ji and Ju-hyeong walk home together, recalling their Hong Kong memories.The next day, Chang-won appears in court, arguing that his client was duped and had no clue about the scam. Back at the office, Sang-gi guides the interns through their errors when Hyung-min suddenly shows up. She surprises all by joining the session and revealing she’s also a law grad.As work continues, the team pauses to celebrate the Lunar New Year with their close ones. Meanwhile, Hee-ji and Ju-hyeong bump into each other on their way. She admits she once wanted him to ask her out. To this, he says she should’ve been clearer. Hee-ji kisses his cheek, but he responds with a lip kiss.Later, they arrive at the firm together and share a meal with the rest, enjoying the snowy view. In Law and the City episode 7's finale, Hee-ji gets a call from her mom. She reveals that her father, Kim Myung-ho, has been arrested.Law and the City episode 8: Hee-ji and Ju-hyeong finally make their relationship officialLaw and the City episode 8 continues with Ju-hyeong growing concerned after Hee-ji avoids his call. Hee-ji visits her father in prison, who refuses to see her. At the office, Sang-gi mentors the interns, prompting Ryo-jin to tell Hyung-min that Sang-gi’s presence is distracting. Hyung-min, though still an intern, notes that the program ends tomorrow.Meanwhile, Chang-won learns that his client in the phishing case has been fined ₩10 million and declared guilty. At the same time, a fax lands on Hee-ji’s desk (under her father’s name) stating he was tricked into losing ₩350 million.Chang-won’s boss, Seong Yu-deok, later warns him to distance himself from Hee-ji, citing her father’s criminal history. Meanwhile, Hee-ji privately asks Ju-hyeong to represent her father, and he agrees. Later in the episode, the woman from Chang-won’s case visits his office, anxious about being unable to pay the ₩10 million fine. When he offers to help cover the cost, she declines and leaves.Meanwhile, Ju-hyeong and Hee-ji discuss the case. He asks if she’s sure she wants him involved. She agrees, and he visits her father in prison the next day. The case reveals accusations of a fake crypto MLM scheme, with Ms. Choi naming him as the mastermind. Mun-jeong and Sang-gi soon learn the truth about Hee-ji’s father. Though hurt by her secrecy, they choose to support her.Mun-jeong meets Ms. Choi, who claims she and Myung-ho planned the crypto venture in 2019. Suspecting something, Hee-ji requests a full case reinvestigation. At court, Hee-ji, her parents, and Ju-hyeong attend a witness confirmation session with no judgment yet. That evening, Hee-ji leaves dinner early after a work call.Sang-gi visits Hee-ji’s office, urging her to take a break. Later, as they review the case, the team notices inconsistencies and works together to resolve them. Their efforts succeed in court, proving Ms. Choi was the mastermind behind it all.Hee-ji's father is cleared of all charges. Post-trial, the team shares a meal, and Hee-ji and Ju-hyeong officially declare their relationship. The Law and the City episode 8 finale ends on a bittersweet note when Mun-jeong is denied maternity leave, with her boss stating that past lawyers simply quit.The next episodes of Law and the City, episodes 9 and 10, will be released on August 2 and 3, 2025, on Viki at 10:20 pm KST!