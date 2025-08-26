10 new movies and shows to stream on HBO Max in September 2025

September is a great month to dive into the stacked catalog that HBO Max is offering. At the beginning of the month, the platform will add over 50 classic movies across genres over the years. They also have new shows from other networks available to stream. Thriller, war, or history- the genres are endless.

The most-awaited release is the HBO original Task, starring Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey and created by Mare of Easttown fame Brad Inglesby. Apart from that, two successful A24 movies of the year, Friendship and Warfare, are also coming to the streaming platform. So get ready for brand-new binges and unwinding with old feel-good movies.

Task, Friendship, and other new shows and movies to stream on HBO Max in September

1) Task (September 7)

Ruffalo in Task (Image via YouTube/HBO Max)

How far can a cat-and-mouse chase go? Philadelphia-based FBI agent Tom (Mark Ruffalo) is about to find out. When he is put in charge of a task force to investigate a series of violent robberies, he comes face-to-face with an enemy more lethal than he imagined: an unassuming family man named Robbie (Tom Pelphrey).

This seven-episode thriller miniseries is a dark and edgy face-off between a disillusioned agent and a common man with a dark secret, convinced his actions are for the greater good. However, things escalate when gangs get involved. With weekly episodes on HBO Max, fans can dive into the thrill and action of it all.

2) Friendship (September 5)

Robinson and Rudd in Friendship (Image via A24)

Craig Waterman (Tim Robinson) is a suburban dad without any friends. When he reluctantly agrees to hang out with his new neighbor, Austin Carmichael (Paul Rudd), the last thing he expects is to be dazzled by his charm and camaraderie. But when the friendship fizzles out over an outrageous boxing match, Craig's obsession with getting it back takes him to dark places.

Cringe comedy meets toxic bromance in this Andrew DeYoung directorial. For fans of humor in the most uncomfortable situations, this A24 movie promises to be a riot. In a world where adult friendships are becoming increasingly hard, Craig's antics are equal parts relatable and horrifying. Get ready to stream it on HBO Max.

3) Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television (September 9)

Issa Rae in the documentary (Image via Facebook/HBO Documentary Films)

This HBO Max original, two-part documentary takes fans down memory lane, showing the evolution of Black representation on television. It is an ode to Black creators who built the space for authentic portrayals on screen. While early instances were more stereotypical, their stories became more nuanced, staying true to their voices despite the industry's early pushback.

Directed by Giselle Bailey and Phil Bertelsen, the documentary features stories and interviews with industry icons such as Shonda Rhimes, Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Tyler Perry, Norman Lear, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Through their eyes, fans can immerse themselves in African-American television history.

4) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (September 1)

The seven retirees arrive at the hotel (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios India)

When a group of British pensioners moves to a retirement hotel in India, they come face-to-face with a decrepit establishment that is neither the best nor exotic in any way. But as they settle into their new lives, they embrace the unending chaos and the overenthusiastic hotel owner, rediscovering life along the way.

This underrated British comedy-drama film from 2011 will be among the new movies and shows to stream on HBO Max in September 2025. Directed by John Madden, this movie's ensemble cast includes Dev Patel, Judi Dench, Bill Nighy, Maggie Smith, and others. Perfect for a relaxing evening watch, it explores the eternal feeling of hope amidst aging, grief, and the passage of time.

5) Rick and Morty season 8 (September 1)

A still from season 8 (Image via YouTube/Adult Swim)

After its debut on Adult Swim earlier this year, all episodes of Rick and Morty season 8 will be available for streaming on HBO Max. The ten-episode spectacle took the titular duo in a wildly different direction from its previous run, piquing fans' expectations for what's to come.

The season goes into Rick's new invention, a memory removal device that can alter neural pathways and remove entire emotions from one's brain. This takes the show into the ethics of altering one's mind and the larger philosophy of dealing with grief instead of escaping it with a machine.

6) Warfare (September 12)

The movie is based on real events (Image via YouTube/A24)

Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza uses the perspective of a Navy SEAL platoon named Alpha One to tell fans the story of an unassuming day after the Battle of Ramadi. When a surveillance mission derails in enemy territory, the platoon must rely on their training and brotherhood to make it through.

This critically and commercially acclaimed film is a gritty exploration of the unpredictability of war, woven together with real-life experiences of the platoon that lived it. It stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Ray Mendoza, along with Will Poulter, Kit Connor, Joseph Quinn, Finn Bennett, Charles Melton, and Cosmo Jarvis.

7) Caleb Hearon HBO Original Comedy Special (TBA in September)

Hearon's comedy special is coming to HBO Max (Image via Getty)

American stand-up comedian and writer of the animated sitcom Human Resources, Caleb Hearon is set to debut his stand-up special on HBO Max in September. Filmed in front of a sold-out crowd at Constellation in Chicago, he uses a clever combination of wit and emotion to evoke plenty of laughter.

Hearon is most famously known for creating and hosting So True with Caleb Hearon. Directed by Sandy Honig, the special might be a great way for viewers to put their feet up and relax during the weekend. While the release date hasn't been confirmed yet, September looks good for comedy fans.

8) Goodfellas (September 1)

Henry Hill's rise and fall is the crux of the movie (Image via Warner Bros.)

Great news for Martin Scorsese fans: this 1990 cult classic gangster film is getting a streaming home on HBO Max. In the 1950s, a teenager named Henry Hill gets sucked into the world of crime. There's no going back, as Hill, alongside Paulie Cicero, Jimmy Conway, and Tommy DeVito, rises through the ranks.

Starring Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Paul Servino, this gritty, explosively violent, and character-driven film is considered one of the best films to ever be made. From the long tracking shots to the impactful dialogue delivery, every scene is a marvelous treat to experience.

9) Prime Minister (September 30)

A documentary about the former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Image via Getty)

Jacinda Ardern's seven-year saga as the Prime Minister of New Zealand is captured through intimate home footage by her husband, video footage of her political prowess, and audio interviews from her time in office. In a raw and unfiltered peek into her administration and private life, the documentary captures her popularity as a global political phenomenon.

Directed by Madison Wells, the documentary deconstructs, then constructs, what makes Ardern a force to reckon with. It might be an interesting watch for fans of global politics to understand how one person's ability to shape the future of an entire country. Her work after her time in office is also documented.

10) Magnolia Table: At the Farm season 1 (September 7)

Joanna Gaines is back with her Magnolia Table series (Image via YouTube/Magnolia Network)

Magnolia Network star Joanna Gaines is bringing back her cooking series, Magnolia Table, but with a twist: she is taking fans to the heart of her kitchen at the farm. With six episodes centered around baking, cherished family recipes, and seasonal favorites, fans can enjoy mouth-watering shots of food on HBO Max.

The star is also the executive producer alongside her husband, Chip Gaines. Her show is set to be a more relaxed and personal look into what gets her cooking gears grinding. It will air concurrently on Magnolia Network, The Food Network, and HBO Max.

Fans can also check out the HBO Max original The Devil is Busy on September 23, 2025.

