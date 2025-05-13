7 Will Poulter movies and shows to watch if you loved him in ‘Warfare’

Will Poulter portrays Erik in Warfare, a war drama that documents the events of director Ray Mendoza's experiences as a Navy SEAL in the Battle of Ramadi in the 2006 Iraq War. With an immersive screenplay and sound design, the A24 movie captures the tension and horrors of war through the eyes of a brotherhood forged in the most catastrophic circumstances.

Ad

The movie details the events of a single mission that goes wrong in every possible way, leaving those on the front lines to suffer the consequences. Will's nuanced portrayal of the officer-in-charge contained conviction and authenticity, showcasing war for what it is instead of glorifying its purpose.

Fans of Will Poulter's role in Warfare will enjoy his other movies and shows like We're the Millers and Dopesick.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Ad

Trending

We're the Millers, Midsommar, and other Will Poulter movies for Warfare fans

1) We're the Millers (2013)

The cast of We're the Millers (Image via Netflix)

David Clark (Jason Sudeikis) is a drug dealer who has to cross the border from the United States to Mexico for a small shipment of marijuana. To avoid getting caught, he hires his neighbor, a stripper named Rose (Jennifer Aniston), and two teenagers, to pose as his family. Chaos ensues when the small shipment of marijuana turns out to be two tons worth.

Ad

Will Poulter plays one of the teenagers, Kenny "Miller". With his clueless humor and ability to get caught in the most awkward situations, Poulter created a memorable character, whose dialogue, "Wait, you guys are getting paid?" is used in memes over a decade later. Fans of Warfare will enjoy his ability to embody any character with ease.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Midsommar (2019)

The cast of Midsommar (Image via Prime Video)

Troubled couple Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor), and friends Mark (Will Poulter) and Josh (William Jackson Harper) get invited to a Swedish communal midsummer festival in rural Hälsingland. What starts as a trip to clear the slate for the couple soon dissolves into abject horror as the cult-like activities of the festival come to light.

Ad

Poulter portrays a bumbling, carefree white man with little regard for culture or tradition. While this is a completely different character from the somber Erik in Warfare, he brings immense screen presence to the role, especially when things take a dark turn for Mark.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Netflix/Hulu

3) Dopesick (2021)

Bill Cutler in Dopesick (Image via JioHotstar)

In the 1990s United States, a new epidemic spread in the form of OxyContin, an opioid medication that was aggressively marketed as low-addiction. With drug crimes and addiction increasing in the country, all eyes turn to Purdue Pharma, the big corporation behind it all. Created by Danny Strong, this drama miniseries earned critical acclaim for its gritty portrayal of true events that shook the nation.

Ad

Will Poulter plays Bill Cuttler, a Purdue Pharma salesman who falls for the company's marketing tactics and believes he's doing the world a service by selling the medication. He befriends a doctor in West Virginia and convinces him to buy OxyContin, before realizing he might need to be more wary of its consequences.

War and drugs are two very central themes in the dark underbelly of American history. Through Warfare and Dopesick, Poulter manages to make a mark as an actor of mettle and range.

Ad

Where to watch: Disney+

4) Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)

Eustace in Narnia (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios Malaysia)

In the third installment of the Narnia series, Lucy and Edmund Pevensie, along with their cousin, Eustace Scrubb, are transported into an ocean in Narnia through a painting. There, they meet Prince Caspian, now King of Narnia, and rescue the seven Lords of Narnia from evil.

Ad

Will Poulter plays the annoying cousin Eustace, who gets in the crew's way and finds chaos wherever he goes. He is universally disliked, but ends up righting his ways and helping the team with their quest, coming into his own with a journey worthy of a hero. Warfare fans who want to watch more of Poulter's older works will enjoy his role in this fantasy adventure, directed by Michael Apted.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Netflix/Hulu

Ad

5) The Maze Runner (2014)

Poulter as Gally (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

With no memory of his life, Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) is thrust into a large, grassy arena called "The Glade", where society struggles to survive. The only way out is through a large maze that no one has navigated successfully before. Thomas and a bunch of other resourceful teenagers take on their new reality, where dangers await at every turn.

Ad

Will Poulter plays the arrogant and antagonistic Gally, the Keeper of the Builders, in the movie and its sequels. He goes through a reformative story arc and goes from being distrustful and violent to someone willing to sacrifice himself for the safety of the other Gladers.

Warfare fans will be quick to notice similar camaraderie and brotherhood in The Maze Runner, albeit in very different conditions.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ad

6) School of Comedy (2009-2010)

Poulter debuted in School of Comedy (Image via Channel 4)

Fans of Will Poulter's performance in Warfare must check out his origin story: A British comedy sketch show presented entirely by The Harrodian School's after-school drama club, which Poulter was a part of. The show created exaggerated skits that included South African security guards and a lesbian couple, and even a Hollywood movie producer.

Ad

Created by the drama club teacher, Laura Lawson, and directed by Alex Hardcastle, the show got greenlit after the group's success at the Edinburgh Festival.

Where to watch: Channel 4

7) The Revenant (2015)

Poulter plays Bridger (Image via YouTube/HBO)

When legendary frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) gets attacked by a bear, his hunting crew leaves him for dead. But with his extraordinary resourcefulness and survival instinct, Glass survives and embarks on a journey of revenge on the power-hungry Fitzgerald (Tom Hardy), who betrayed him.

Ad

Will Poulter plays Jim Bridger, the young and naive companion who agrees to stay behind and help bury Glass after his imminent death. He leaves his canteen, engraved with a spiral symbol, with Glass, which comes back later in the movie as a power symbol of the frontiersman's return.

Warfare fans will enjoy the story's simple but riveting premise, with Poulter's memorable role making it a must-watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Will Poulter fans can also check out his other works, like Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Colin Ritman in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More