7 best Tracee Ellis Ross shows and movies to watch if you liked her in Black Mirror season 7

Tracee Ellis Ross plays Gaynor in Black Mirror Season 7's Common People (Episode 1). The episode revolves around Amanda (Rashida Jones) and her husband, Mike (Chris O'Dowd), whose lives are upended when they discover Amanda's brain tumor. In a frantic search to keep her alive, Mike meets Ellis Ross' Gaynor, a medical tech representative who convinces him to subscribe to Rivermind, a service that uses AI and tech to keep her functioning. She reassures him that the service is so reasonably priced, it's "Free," and it saved her life after an accident.

Although her role is minor, she changes the course of the main couple's lives, resulting in their lives going downhill. Fans who enjoyed her role in Netflix's Black Mirror are in for entertainment because Tracee Ellis Ross has starred in movies and shows that are perfect for the weekend binge. Here is a lot at her performance in Black-ish, Girlfriends, and Mixed-ish, among others.

Black-ish, Cold Copy, and other Tracee Ellis Ross performances for fans

1) Black-ish (2014-2022)

Ellis Ross in Black-ish (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Tracee Ellis Ross plays Dr. Rainbow "Bow" Johnson, the no-nonsense anesthesiologist and wife of Dr. Andre "Dre" Johnson. Together, they live with their kids in a rich, suburban, and predominantly white neighborhood where they grow together, juggling work, family dynamics, and sociopolitical issues.

Ellis Ross plays Dr. Bow as the headstrong but compassionate mother to perfection. Notably, her character deals with post-partum depression, and she handles the subject with sensitivity and grace. She won the SAG Award and a Golden Globe for her performance, which seamlessly inculcates serious and comedic moments.

Where to watch: ABC/Amazon Prime Video

2) Cold Copy (2023)

Ellis Ross as Diane (Image via YouTube/Vertical)

Tracee Ellis Ross portrays Diane, a Devil Wears Prada-like journalist and professor who expects nothing but perfection from her students. Mia Scott (Bel Powley) decides to go to any lengths to give her the perfect investigative piece, even if it costs her journalistic integrity and the truth. Ellis Ross' portrayal of the cold-hearted, ruthless Diane is a treat for fans of thriller dramas. Although the movie received mixed reviews, her performance stood out.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Girlfriends (2000-2008)

The Girlfriends cast reunited on the set of Black-ish (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Fans of peak girlhood, female friendships, and women going through life together will love this show about four childhood best friends who reconnect as adults. Tracee Ellis Ross plays Joan Carol Clayton, the complicated mother hen of the group. The show is considered a landmark in black representation on screen.

Ellis Ross portrays the different sides of a woman, from caring and compassionate to bitter and resentful, with ease and a larger-than-life screen presence. Her friendship with Toni (Jill Marie Jones) is considered the show's highlight, due to its unending drama and eventual fallout.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Mixed-ish (2019-2021)

A still from Mixed-ish (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Tracee Ellis Ross reprises her role as Rainbow from Black-ish, but with a twist. This prequel series shows Rainbow's teenage years and her unique family dynamics living in the suburbs with her mixed-race family. The actor takes on the role of narrator, creator, and producer of the show, so fans of her work can see her storytelling chops through this spin-off. Although the show was cancelled after 2 seasons, it is a fun look into where Dr. Rainbow Johnson came from.

Where to watch: Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video

5) The High Note (2020)

Johnson and Ellis Ross in The High Note (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

Tensions run high in this musical drama about a yesteryear singer named Grace (Tracee Ellis Ross) and her assistant Maggie (Dakota Johnson), who dreams of being a music producer. When Grace's label pressures her to retire, she must find a way to make her music career work. Fans of low-key entertainers will love Ross in The High Note. Her performance is understated, and the movie leans on her chemistry with Johnson's Maggie.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/Apple TV

6) The Premise (2021)

Ellis Ross as Rayna (Image via FX Networks)

Before Black Mirror, Tracey Ellis Ross starred in another anthology show called The Premise. Created by B.J. Novak (The Office), this series delved into the lives of common people who face politically, ethically, and morally challenging situations. She plays Rayna Bradshaw, the head of a non-profit law firm in episode 1, titled Social Justice Sex Tape, where a white man decides to give up his sex tape containing damning evidence of police brutality. She toes the line between funny and intense, giving fans an exciting episode.

Where to watch: Hulu

7) Candy Cane Lane (2023)

Ellis Ross as Carol (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

In this funny and entertaining Christmas fantasy flick, Tracee Ellis Ross plays Carol Carver, wife of Chris Carver (Eddie Murphy), who gets tricked into a chaotic bargain by a crafty Christmas elf. The family must try to get out of the deal to escape the 12 Days of Christmas coming to life in their living room. This one is for fans of low-stakes Christmas movies, perfect for the holiday binge.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fans of Tracee Ellis Ross can also watch American Fiction and Daddy's Little Girls!

