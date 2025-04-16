5 Easter eggs you might have missed from Black Mirror season 7

Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror, is a British anthology series that has gained worldwide critical and commercial acclaim for its dystopian plots that are overrun by technology and which speculate the disadvantages of technology on human life.

The show uses themes of technology and media to provide social commentary upon contemporary issues. With most of its episodes set in a near-future dystopia, with hi-fi technology, the show is a piercing look at the dangers of the overuse of technology.

With the latest season releasing recently on Netflix on April 10, 2025, here is a list of five easter eggs in Black Mirror that features references to previous episodes.

San Junipero, Songs, and other easter eggs in Black Mirror season seven

1) San Junipero

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The titular episode was one of the most acclaimed episodes in the history of Black Mirror and it is no wonder, that the creators like to throw in some easter eggs and call back this classic episode. What made this episode special was the fact that it showed the unwavering love between two people and was a welcome change from the usual brutality of the series.

The first and third episodes in season seven, make references to locations of similar names like “The Juniper Lodge” in episode titled “Common People” and ‘Juniper Drive” in the episode “Hotel Reverie”. The references are not just easter eggs but have symbolic meaning as well as in “Common People”, the lodge is a getaway for couples to go to and enjoy a brief moment of joy. Even in “San Junipero”, the two ladies escaped the real world so that they could enjoy. Similarly, the place in “Hotel Reverie” is disconnected from reality the same way “San Junipero” was.

2) Songs

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Music and background score plays and important part in Black Mirror and these musical pieces are important to the scenes. In season seven, “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)”, has appeared in the episode “Common People” and is a track that also appeared in season one. Other song that has been brought back is a song by Ashley O, who was in seasons five, and her song is played in the last episode.

These references are not only exciting easter eggs for the show’s fans but again, also hold special meaning. The “Anyone Who Knows Love What Love Is (Will Understand)” song is about how a person can become blind in love and fail to see the flaws, this is what happens in “Common People” as well. The songs in the season therefore, hold important meaning and are a means of expressing what the plot is about and representing mood and feeling.

3) Technology

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Black Mirror is a very topical show and because the series’ main message is to showcase the harmful effects of technology in human lives, it does not shy away from throwing in some very real issues into its episodes. In “Common People”, there is a small fineprint from Rivermind, which speaks of how AI language models will take over mankind. This is clearly a reference to the rapid expansion of AI in our lives, where the technology has already begun to take over human roles.

Similarly, in “Hotel Reverie”, there is a scene where a YouTube page is open and conspiracy style videos can be seen. Again, Black Mirror throws in some easter eggs about how such kinds of videos are popular in the real world and it could also be a manner of poking fun at people and fans who consume such content. Therefore, highlighting the real issues of technology has always been the goal of the show and it is seen in its small attention to details as well.

4) Online Users

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Black Mirror not only targets technology, but it also targets people that use it. Therefore, in the latest season, there are numerous times when characters are staring at the computer screens and each time, there are a few hidden details that make references to the previous stories in the series. For example, in episode three, there is a YouTube video that contains references to episodes from season six, like “Demon 79”, while episode one has the username “I AM WALDO” in the chatbox of a deceptive site, which is a reference to the episode in season two.

Similarly, there is a scene where the same actor, with one of the players the crew encounters in “USS Callister” follow-up, being played by Anjana Vasan, who was also there in “Demon 79”. Therefore, the show not only places direct easter eggs, but also some subtle ones that hint towards the fact that the online world is a shared platform and that’s why similar character names keep coming up.

5) News

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Media is another institution that plays an important role in the dystopian world of Black Mirror and is a way of highlighting public perception to the events in the episodes. In the final episode of season seven, the crew watches the news where James Walton has been arrested. However, there is a ticker tape below, which is full of easter eggs references to other episodes. For example, a headline talks about he UK Prime Minister entering a celebrity vet school, which is a throwback to the first episode of the first season.

Further, there are also references to episodes that seem to have happened in different moments in time and could not have happened in the show’s present-day episodes, like “USS Callister”. However, the easter eggs in Black Mirror are a fun way of calling back to the show’s previous episodes and can also signify that all universes are connected.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the easter eggs mentioned in the latest season of Black Mirror.

