  Where was Butterfly season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Where was Butterfly season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Aug 14, 2025 13:41 GMT
Butterfly season 1 filming locations (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Prime Video])
Butterfly season 1 filming locations (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Prime Video])

Butterfly season 1 is Prime Video's latest spy series from The Mentalist and Gotham writer and producer, Ken Woodruff. It's only billed as a limited series with six episodes, but it's packed with non-stop action, complex relationships, and the danger and mystery of global espionage.

Hawaii Five-0's Daniel Dae Kim stars in the series as a former intelligence operative now living in South Korea, while Yellowstone star Piper Perabo is his sociopathic agent rival who was assigned to hunt and kill him. Besides the action in most spy genres, the series also brings emotional takes of betrayal, lies, and mind games.

Prime Video's Butterfly season 1 used South Korean locations for filming, including less-seen cities like Daegu and Andong-si. These locations are not the usual touristy spots in the country, giving the series a more distinctive quality by showing visual elements rarely showcased on television.

Every major filming location where Butterfly season 1 was shot

Butterfly season 1 is Prime Video's TV adaptation of the BOOM! Studios' graphic novel of the same name, created by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett. In the book, the story is set in America and Europe, but the series shifted its location setting and filming location to South Korea, with the blessing of the comic book writers.

Seoul, South Korea

Butterfly season 1 is set in the heart of South Korea, Seoul, and the series remained true to its narrative by filming a significant portion of the series in the South Korean capital. The city served as an ideal backdrop for high-octane action sequences for the series with its dense urban landscape.

Some of Seoul's well-known hot spots were captured in Butterfly, including the downtown district of Gangnam and Yeouido, a river island on the Han River in Seoul. The series also filmed diving sequences and wide establishing shots that captured the city's Seogang Bridge and Mapo Bridge.

Other filming spots in Seoul that were used in Butterfly include the Seoul Station, including its bullet train, and the Bukchon Hanok Village, which is home to nearly a thousand traditional Korean houses. Being the central hub of South Korea, Seoul offers a variety of landscapes for filming, which have also been used in shows like Train to Busan and Squid Game.

Busan, South Korea

Away from the bustling Seoul area, Busan features a unique geographical characteristic, where there are mountains and the sea. It's also the hometown of series star Daniel Dae Kim. According to Piper Perabo, per Collider, they filmed some of the car chases in the series in the mountains in Busan, and they also shot several sequences down by the sea.

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)
A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Like Seoul, plenty of productions have also filmed in Busan, like Hitman 2 and the Netflix hit series When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Daegu, South Korea

According to Variety, Daegu is one of the lesser-known cities in South Korea where Butterfly season 1 was filmed. Like Seoul and Busan, one episode in the series, episode 2, is titled Daegu, an ode to the city, which is considered an important trade hub in the country. There's also a scene in episode 2 where David brings Rebecca to his friend's place in Daegu.

Andong-si, South Korea

Andong-si is another area in South Korea where the spy series was filmed, per the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The city is located on the Nakdong River and is famous for its open-air heritage museums. In the early episodes of the series, Rebecca finds coordinates that lead her to Andong.

Other filming locations used in Butterfly season 1

In an interview with Ann Marie Baldonado for FRESH AIR on August 11, 2025, Kpop Demon Hunters voice star Daniel Dae Kim said that they shot in "so many locations" in South Korea. While he didn't elaborate much on where, he said:

"We shot in over 20 cities throughout all of South Korea... We went from, you know, the mountains of Andong in the countryside to the skyscrapers of Seoul and Busan, and so many places in between."

What is Butterfly season 1 all about?

Butterfly season 1 follows former US intelligence operative David Jung, whose dark past came back to haunt him. He is now based in South Korea, trying to live a quiet life, but it's disrupted when an organization sends a young but deadly assassin, Rebecca, after him. The spy thriller explores complex family dynamics and the dangerous and treacherous world of global espionage.

All six episodes of Butterfly season 1 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

