Butterfly season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Butterfly season 1 is a new spy thriller series set to release this August. Featuring stars like Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty, Piper Perabo, Kim Ji-hoon, Kim Tae-hee, and Louis Landau, among others, the series promises six episodes of intense action and mystery.

It follows a former U.S. intelligence agent, David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim), who holds a secretive past. His life turns upside down when Caddis (Piper Perabo), from a spy group, aims to kill him and assigns Rebecca (Reina Hardesty) for the mission.

Butterfly season 1 will release on August 13, 2025, on Prime Video.

Exact release date for Butterfly season 1, and how many episodes will there be in the thriller series

A still from the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Butterfly season 1 brings an action-packed story about secrets, dangers, and a chaotic world of spies. With his personality being an enigma for all, David Jung's life in South Korea takes a sharp turn when Rebecca approaches to kill him. Both characters are shocked to discover the connection they share, with the series further developing this and the spy group's mission to end David's life.

The new series will premiere on August 13, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET. Here is a list of release timings for other regions:

Region Release Date Release Time United States (Eastern Time) August 13, 2025 3:00 am ET United States (Pacific Time) August 13, 2025 12:00 am PT United Kingdom (BST) August 13, 2025 8:00 am BST Japan (JST) August 13, 2025 4:00 pm JST South Africa (SAST) August 13, 2025 9:00 am SAST India (IST) August 13, 2025 12:30 pm IST Central Europe (CEST) August 13, 2025 9:00 am CEST Australia (AEST) August 13, 2025 5:00 pm AEST

The series comprises a total of six episodes and is set largely in South Korea.

Where to watch Butterfly season 1?

A still from the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Butterfly season 1 will be dropping all its episodes exclusively on Prime Video. All six episodes will drop on the same day on the streaming platform.

To watch Daniel Dae Kim's new series, viewers can subscribe to Prime Video through several plans and options. Users can avail of an Amazon Prime membership, which is inclusive of the streaming platform, at $14.99 per month. The yearly plan for the same is priced at $139. The subscription will not only give access to the wide range of content on Prime Video, but will also give additional offers and deals on Amazon.

Prime for Young Adults is another special offer that brings the platform at a discounted price for students aged between 18 and 24. After the trial period of six months, the prices under this offer will be $7.49/month or $69/ year.

All cast members in Butterfly season 1

A still from the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Daniel Dae Kim takes the role of agent David Jung, whose story is followed in detail in Butterfly season 1. He has played several characters in works such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Hellboy, Lost, Insurgent, Pantheon, and more. He also lent his voice for the character of Healer Han in the recent hit film, KPop Demon Hunters.

Reina Hardesty enacts as Rebecca, the swift and lethal agent assigned to kill David. With acting credits in films and series like The Secret Art of Human Flight, StartUp, and The Flash, Reina's character is up for major shock in the new Prime Video series as she finds out David's real identity.

Yellowstone and Billions star, Piper Perabo, also features in the series as Caddis, one of the officials from the spy group who wants David dead. Other actors appearing in the series include Park Hae-soo, Kim Ji-hoon, Charles Parnell, Nayoon Kim, Kim Tae-hee, and Sean Dulake. Sung Dong-il and Lee Il-hwa will appear in guest roles in the series.

What to expect from Butterfly season 1?

A still from the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the graphic novels by Arash Amel with BOOM! Studios, the new espionage series brings an adventurous story full of risks and challenges. The official description of the series reads:

"David Jung, a mysterious former US intelligence operative living in hiding in South Korea, has his life blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself hunted by Rebecca, a deadly young assassin, and Caddis, the sinister spy organization she works for."

Daniel Dae Kim's character, David Jung, leads his life in isolation in South Korea. While others believe he is dead, a spy organisation learns the truth and sends Rebecca, a deadly agent, to take his life.

In a surprising turn of events, Rebecca discovers that David is her father, whom she assumed had passed away. The new revelation and her initial plans of killing him set major twists and turns in the series, promising a complex storyline and multiple mysteries to the viewers.

With Caddis and her team chasing the former agent, Butterfly season 1 will show David and Rebecca become a part of intense altercations with varied characters.

Final thoughts

A still from the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Butterfly season 1 is directed by Kitao Sakurai, Kim Jin-min, and Jann Turner, with Daniel Dae Kim as the executive producer. Set in South Korea, the episodes are also titled to match the backdrop. The episode titles are:

Episode Number Episode Title Episode 1 Pilot Episode 2 Daegu Episode 3 Busan Episode 4 Pohang Episode 5 Seoul Episode 6 Annyeong

The series also unveiled a thrilling trailer last month. With the energetic tune of What If... by BTS's j-hope playing in the background, the trailer gave a glimpse into the adventures that David and Rebecca will embark on in Butterfly season 1. All the available details raise anticipation for what will come next in the series, hinting at the high-risk and high-stakes incidents ahead.

