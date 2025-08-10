Butterfly season 1 cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

Created by Ken Woodruff and Steph Cha, Butterfly season 1 is a spy thriller set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 13, 2025. The series follows a former intelligence operative whose past decisions trigger a deadly chain of events. Written and developed by Daniel Dae Kim's production company, 3AD, the show stars Kim as David Jung.

Jung, a former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, is joined by an ensemble cast. It includes Reina Hardesty as Rebecca, a young agent assigned to kill him, and Piper Perabo in a supporting role.

Based on BOOM! Studios graphic novel series, Butterfly sees Jung’s life shattered by the consequences of a past decision, leaving him pursued by a dangerous organization.

Butterfly season 1 cast and characters

Daniel Dae Kim as David Jung

Daniel Dae Kim at Butterfly season 1 New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Daniel Dae Kim stars as David Jung in the series. A successful but secretive former spy, Jung's peaceful life comes to an end when he discovers that the consequences of his past actions now threaten his daughter’s life. This revelation sets him on a dangerous path throughout the miniseries, forcing him to confront the violent world he thought he had escaped.

Kim is a Korean-American actor best known for his work in both film and television. He gained international recognition for his roles in the hit series Lost (2004-2010) and Hawaii Five-0 (2010-2017). He has also earned critical acclaim for his performances in The Good Doctor, Hellboy, and Always Be My Maybe.

Reina Hardesty as Rebecca

Reina Hardesty at Butterfly season 1 New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Reina Hardesty portrays Rebecca in Butterfly season 1, a ruthless intelligence operative assigned to eliminate David Jung. Her professional mission collides with personal revelations, and despite her exceptional training, things become complicated. She soon finds her carefully built worldview challenged as unexpected connections to her target emerge.

As their paths intertwine, her pursuit of Jung becomes even more complicated, revealing shocking truths about her job and identity.

Hardesty, a rising actress of Korean-American heritage, made her breakthrough in the critically acclaimed film The Secret Art of Human Flight. She has also starred in The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, alongside other television roles.

Piper Perabo as Juno

Piper Perabo at Butterfly season 1 New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Piper Perabo portrays Juno, a character with a complicated history with David Jung, further tangled by her work for the private intelligence firm Caddis. Said to be the show's antagonist, she is a former lawyer who pits the organization against Jung, even sending her son after the former CIA agent. Her control over the world around her unravels as Jung reappears in her life, testing her moral boundaries.

Perabo is an accomplished American actress with an extensive career in both film and television. She made her debut in 1997 and gained international recognition for her breakout role in the 2000 film Coyote Ugly. She later starred as Annie Walker in Covert Affairs and has taken on major roles in Yellowstone, Billions, Notorious, and several other productions over the years.

Louis Landau as Oliver Barnes

Butterfly season 1 New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Oliver Barnes is Juno’s ambitious and intelligent son, working as a spy within his mother’s organization. Born and brought up in the world of espionage, he has honed his talents to excel at the job. However, throughout the series, Barnes has a complicated relationship with his mother. This only forces him to confront the challenges of a life steeped in espionage from birth.

Landau is an emerging British actor whose career began with his debut in the 2022 series The Serpent Queen. He has since starred in Concordia and Rivals, and voiced Trent Ferran in The Wolf King, before earning the role of Barnes in Butterfly.

Other actors featured in Butterfly season 1

The Prime Video series also features a roster of supporting actors who contribute to the plot across its six episodes. The additional cast includes:

Charles Parnell as Senator George Dawson

Park Hae-soo as Yong Shik Choi

Kim Ji-hoon as Gun

Sean Dulake as Hollis

Sung Dong-il as Dootae Kim

Lee Il-hwa as Eve

Kim Tae-hee as Eunju Kim

Nayoon Kim

Jung Yun-seok

Jeon So-nee

Ramsay Fong

Butterfly season 1 will release exclusively on Amazon Prime on August 13, 2025.

