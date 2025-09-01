The Runarounds season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

The Runarounds season 1 is Amazon Prime Video's latest teen musical drama, inspired by the real-life rock band of the same name from 2021. And, spoiler alert, the five members of the real-life band will be playing the five members of the fictional band in the series.
The American rock band made headlines when they appeared in the Netflix hit series Outer Banks season 3. In the Amazon show, they return on television as recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who are starting a rock band.
Their love for music and pursuit of a big break unite them during the summer after graduation, building a one-of-a-kind bond, memories, and romantic entanglements. All eight episodes of the series premiere on Monday, September 1, 2025, and below are the cast members and characters who will liven up every episode of the series.
Who plays who in The Runarounds season 1?
William Lipton as Charlie Cooper
Actor William Lipton stars in The Runarounds season 1 as the band's frontman, Charlie Cooper. He sings and plays guitar, and his entire summer experience will be about two things: his love for music and trying to make the band work, and his love for Sophia.
Lipton previously starred in General Hospital as Tiny Tim's brother, Cameron Webber.
Zendé Murdock as Bez Willis
Actor Zendé Murdock joins the cast of The Runarounds season 1 as the drummer of the group, Bez Willis. He's one of the last additions to the band, and his character is defined by his huge ambition to make it as a drummer, whether as part of the band or a standalone act.
Murdock joined the TV series and competition The Voice Kids in 2012, but the TV show is his first acting gig.
Axel Ellis as Neil Crosby
Actor Axel Ellis is Neil Crosby, aka the 'Buddha,' in their newly formed rock band in The Runarounds season 1. In the series, Neil's summer story is stuck between dedicating his life to making the band work and helping his father run his painting company. There's also a rocker girl in town, Phoebe Rhodes, who will bring a romantic aspect to Neil's summer.
The Prime Video musical drama will be Ellis's acting debut.
Jeremy Yun as Topher Park
Actor Jeremy Yun stars in The Runarounds season 1 as Topher Park. His crossroad in the series is choosing between his passion for music and the traditional path his parents and girlfriend laid out for him.
The show will also be Yun's acting debut.
Jesse Golliher as Wyatt Wsong
Actor Jesse Golliher joins The Runarounds season 1 as the anxious but determined bass guitarist Wyatt Wsong. He's had a rough family life, but he's trying to break the cycle with the help of his friends and music.
This is also Golliher's first foray into acting.
Additional cast and characters in the series
The Runarounds season 1 cast members include:
- Maximo Salas as Pete
- Marley Aliah as Ruthie
- Shea Pritchard as George
- Lilah Pate as Sophia
- Willa Dunn as Tatum
- Woody Fu as Edward
- Darin Hermes as Dusty
- Chevy Corfield as Deputy Church
- Mark Wystrach as Catesby
- Hayes MacArthur
- Kelley Pereira
- Gillian Vigman
- Timeca M. Seretti
- Brooklyn Decker
- Dani Deetté
- Ambyr Michelle
- Justin Matthew Smith
A few other actors will be joining the cast as guest stars to add depth to the storyline.
What is The Runarounds season 1 all about?
Bound by their passion for music and huge dreams of becoming stars, five recently graduated high school students kick off the summer by starting a rock band. Per the synopsis, The Runarounds captures the "raw highs and lows of coming-of-age," starring five teens and an unforgettable summer of falling in love, dealing with family drama, and living for their dreams to make it in music.
Catch The Runarounds season 1 only on Amazon Prime Video.