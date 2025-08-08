What role did William Lipton play on General Hospital? Character details explored

William Lipton was part of the General Hospital cast from 2018 to 2023, with a brief appearance in December 2024. He played the role of Cameron Webber, Elizabeth's elder son, in the soap. While Cameron was born in 2004, the character was played by many child actors before Lipton stepped in.

Incidentally, Lipton is a singer-actor who was part of notable projects such as Finding Hammy, The Adventures of Thomasina Sawyer, and A Girl Named Khan. Lipton performs in the boys' band, The Runarounds. Prime Video is releasing a series based on the band. The series has the same name as the band, and features all the band members. It will premiere on September 1, 2025.

On General Hospital, Lipton was introduced on a recurring basis in August 2018. Later, he was put under contract from October 2018 to February 2021. After that, he moved back to a recurring status before exiting in March 2023. However, he returned for short durations in February 2024 and December 2024.

Currently, his character, Cameron, is abroad, engaged in college education as per the soap's storyline.

General Hospital: A glimpse at Lipton's character, Cameron Webber

Cameron was born to Elizabeth Webber and Zander Smith in 2004. Although Elizabeth was married to Ric Lansing, her brief intimacy with Zander resulted in her pregnancy. Zander died in a police shootout while Liz divorced Ric. Little Cameron was raised by Lucky Spencer, whom he knew as his father.

Although Lucky moved in and out of his life, Cameron grew close to other Spencers, Lulu and Laura. His siblings include half-brothers, Jake and Aiden. In 2019's General Hospital arc, William Lipton's Cameron presented resistance towards his mother's then husband, Franco Baldwin.

However, after Franco saved his life, Cameron softened towards his stepfather. Cameron experienced multiple incidents, from being kidnapped by Shiloh, chased by Cyrus, to being injured in the Floating Rib explosion. After losing his friends, Oscar and Dev, Cameron found comfort in his friendship with Trina and Josslyn.

While he was romantically interested in Josslyn, they got intimate in January 2022. However, Esme Prince recorded their intimacy and presented it on the professors' screen while uploading it to a porn site. This humiliated Cameron, Josslyn, and their families. However, later, Josslyn grew closer to Dex Heller, disappointing Cameron. Eventually, he left town to pursue his higher studies.

Cameron with Gretchen, his parents, and Aiden (Image via Instagram/@General Hospital)

In December 2024, Cameron visited his mother briefly, surprising her. He wanted to see Elizabeth and Aiden. At the time, Lucky Spencer was also in town, and they reunited after a long time. However, Jake was away and he didn't meet him. He also brought home his girlfriend, Gretchen Ross. They were meant to leave for Key West to spend the 2024 Christmas with Gretchen's parents.

Elizabeth arranged a Christmas feast and celebration beforehand, and they celebrated together. As Cameron played the guitar and sang, Lucky joined him in the performance. As per the General Hospital plot, Cameron is continuing with his education abroad with no word on his return to Port Charles anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Josslyn's boyfriend Dex is dead, thanks to Cyrus. After helping Joss kill Cyrus, Brennan has recruited her as a WSB agent. Currently, Joss is on a secret mission, travelling to Croatia with her handler, Vaughn.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to know whether Cameron returns to the storyline and to catch Josslyn in action as a WSB agent.

