What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (August 8, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, which is set to air on August 8, 2025, confrontations will take place. Meanwhile, loyalties will be tested, secrets bubble beneath the surface, and alliances will shift in surprising ways. Anna will confront Jack to discuss their unfinished business. Further, Lulu and Dante are worried about their son, and Drew will ask Elizabeth if he is actually good for Willow. Meanwhile, Anna will talk to Jason about Britt's whereabouts.

The upcoming episode of the soap opera will set the stage for a roller coaster, where characters might have to make difficult choices as explosive confrontations unfold. This could change the storyline for multiple characters, shifting the power dynamics in Port Charles.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Here's everything to know about the upcoming episode of General Hospital, set to air on August 7, 2025

Dante and Lulu's struggle over Rocco

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, it is speculated that Dante and Lulu are on the edge. As seen in the recent developments, Rocco is searching for answers about the woman who gave him up, and this quest is bringing buried wounds to the surface. It was revealed that Britt, who was presumed dead, was actually alive.

Further, Rocco's communication with Leisl also stirred some major tension in Port Charles, since Lulu and Dante asked him not to talk to her. However, in the upcoming episode, Lulu will be highly frustrated by Rocco's quest, but will this outburst of hers add distance between her and Rocco?

Anna's unfinished business with Jack Brennan

Further, on General Hospital, Brennan has assigned Josslyn a crucial assignment and sent her to Croatia. However, things will take a turn when Carly learns about this secret partnership and may pose a serious question about their future together.

Anyhow, Anna was aware of Brennan's plot, and in the spoilers for the upcoming episode, it is seen that she will confront Brennan in front of Carly about their unfinished business.

Alexis's conversation with Jason

A still of Jason Morgan (Image via ABC Network)

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Alexis will also be seen having a conversation with Jason. She will question why he has not left for Croatia yet. As seen in the previous episodes, it was revealed that Britt is alive, and he was not hallucinating like Laisl; it was really Britt whom he saw at the airport.

Anyhow, speculations suggest that upon being questioned why he has not left for Croatia yet, he will respond that he has decided to cancel his plans and honor Britt's decision not to meet anyone from Port Charles.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, in Croatia, it looks like Britt is on strike. She was seen enjoying the sun near a pool and asking someone to announce that she is on a strike, implying that her demands are not being fulfilled.

Drew reaches out to Elizabeth

A still of Elizabeth from General Hospital (Image via ABC Network)

Further on General Hospital, after the big wedding fallout, Drew is scrambling, trying to fix things for Willow, even if it’s not his place. Recently, Elizabeth has become his beacon, or anyone who wants to help Willow. In the preview, he was seen asking Liz if Willow is actually better off with him.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

