What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (August 7, 2025)?

In the August 7, 2025 episode of General Hospital, drama unfolds as Emma gets a warning about joining Professor Dalton’s team, and Anna confides in Felia about Emma’s move. Meanwhile, Laura Collins is anxious about asking Jordan for a favor, and Kristina is questioned about interfering between Molly and Cody.

Further, on General Hospital, Brook Lynn might bring in good news for Sonny, whereas Sidwell and Drew's conversation might get fiery. The upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera promises to leave the fans on the edge.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Here are spoilers for General Hospital for the episode set to air on August 7, 2025

Emma's plan to join Dalton's office

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Emma might be planning a move against Dalton. As seen in the previous episodes, Joss, who left Port Charles for her secret, told Emma that she would get the position at Dalton's office as his research assistant. However, she warned her to stay away from him as he was a "sleazeball."

Anyhow, in the upcoming episode, Trina was seen warning Emma about taking up the role at Daltopn's lab, she said,

"You should really think twice about taking that job."

Elsewhere, Anna was also seen confiding in Felicia about Emma's plan to break into Dalton's office. Emma told Gio about her break-in plan, and Gio warned her not to do any such thing. However, speculations suggest that both Anna and Felicia will approach Gio to get Emma not to do this. This might also result in Emma and Gio growing close to each other.

Alexis questions Kristina

Further on General Hospital, Alexis Davis will be seen questioning Kristina about her choices. As seen in the previous episodes, Kritina pays Cody to Charm Ava for her personal benefit, but when she sees Cody coming closer to her sister Molly, she quickly meddles between them. She tells Molly that Cody isn't a nice person.

Later, when she meets Cody, he asks why Molly has been so distant. She replies that she has been that way ever since she broke up with T.J. Anyhow, in the upcoming episode, her mother may ask her the real reason behind the coming between Molly and Cody. The question that fans are left wondering is, does Kristina like Cody, or does she simply want Cody to focus on her plan to free Alexis?

Sonny gets good news, while Sidwell receives a warning

A still of Sidwell and Drew (Image via ABC Network)

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Brook Lynn is seen coming to Sonny with some good news. Speculations suggest that she might reveal that the Deception will no longer investigate the money laundering case that involves him. Anyway, further on Port Charles, Drew might be seen sitting with Jenz Sidwell. Speculations suggest that he might pressure Sidwell to do something against Sonny.

To which Sidwell replied with,

"You wouldn’t be threatening me, now would you?"

Reminding Drew that he might not look strong now, but Drew is in no place to threaten him. This could probably be since Sidwell decided to withdraw his vote for Measure C.

Meanwhile, Laura Collins would also reach out to Jordan Ashford, though she doesn't feel comfortable about putting her at this risk. Implying that she would ask her to handle the situation between Sonny and Sidwell.

Catch the upcoming episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

