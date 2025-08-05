General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 6 to 15, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Inexplicable situations add to the current chaos on General Hospital's present plot with the mob war threatening to destroy the town. On one hand, the WSB is shielding Dalton's project, while on the other, the PCPD is tracking the shady professor's connections. In town, Willow's predicament is bringing in a twist. Elsewhere, Kristina's scheme for Ava is complicating matters.Previous General Hospital episodes presented the disclosure of Nina and Drew's affair, leading to the cancellation of Willow's wedding. After Michael's pushbacks against a few hysterical encounters, Willow sobered enough to want to change her ways. Meanwhile, Drew discreetly chased Willow to attempt to win her back.Elsewhere, The Britt storyline accelerated as Jason uncovered her botched up cremation. Following that he heard her voice in the background of a phone call from a Croatian resort. Meanwhile, Brennan tasked his agents to go sleuthing to Croatia, pretending to be a couple.On the other hand, Lucas had a fallout with his sister over Sonny's move on Marco. When the latter failed to name the culprit, Lucas became agitated. Meanwhile, Marco promised to join his father in their revenge scheme. The long-running ABC daily soap also saw Rocco's dilemma as he liked connecting with Liesl Obrecht against his parents' wish.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.General Hospital: Josslyn has a new assignment View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs a secret WSB agent, Josslyn was tasked to keep an eye on Professor Henry Dalton. However, Brennan took her and her handler, Vaughn, off the case and assigned them a fresh task. They were asked to go to Croatia as a romantic couple to watch all shady events.The two will soon land in the new country and pretend to be lovers. While they may find some odd clues connected to Britt Westbourne that they will track. Whether Jason's hunt lands him in the same resort and he meets Josslyn, remains to be seen.On the other hand, Josslyn's pairing with Vaughn as a lover is a professional tactic. However, pitted together, they may grow some softer emotions. This will lead to complications and future heartbreaks.Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 4 to August 8, 2025)General Hospital: Brennan keeps secretsRecently, Brennan met Carly and learnt that Anna wanted to share something about Josslyn. Since, Anna knows Josslyn's connection with WSB, Brennan was worried that she would spill all to Carly. As such, he had Anna abducted so that she cannot reveal Josslyn's secret before the latter leaves for Croatia.On his part, Brennan will keep his professional connection with Carly's daughter a secret from her. However, Carly is set to make a suggestion to Brennan. While the true nature of the proposition is not known, it may be of a romantic essence. Whether Brennan accepts Carly's suggestion or turns her down remains to be seen.General Hospital: Rocco's dilemma increases View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRecently, Rocco met Dr. Obrecht and liked her company. However, Lulu and Dante saw them at the poolside and freaked out. The teenager had to tell them to backoff. Rocco also requested his grandmother, Laura, to help convince his parents to let him reconnect to Obrecht.The upcoming episodes will find Laura asking his parents to take a step back. However, Lulu may not agree with letting go of her son easily. As such, there may be much domestic friction between them. Dante and Lulu may also have a tussle over this.Meanwhile, Danny and Rocco are slated for some discussions. Rocco may open up with Danny about his dilemma. In response, Danny will offer a patient ear and some advice.General Hospital: Drew, Ava and other story arcs View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrew promised to let Willow heal and manage her life at peace. However, he will likely not let go of her easily. The upcoming episodes will find the Congressman trying ways to reach out to his lover. He will approach Elizabeth as one of the means.Meanwhile, Elizabeth has recently been Ric's romantic target. While this has pleased Molly immensely, they have no idea that this was part of Kristina's ploy. At the same time, Ava has decided to break off her alliance with Ric and take the extortion money herself. However, she may put Ric's loyalty to test before making her move.Elsewhere, Britt will disobey her boss. As General Hospital fans know, she is not supposed to leave her room. However, she will be likely seen moving out and about soon.Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from August 4 to 8, 2025Stay tuned to General Hospital to watch the confusion as alliances break and loyalties are tested in the coming weeks.