General Hospital weekly preview sees Jason confides in Sonny, Anna pulls strings, and Lulu and Dante explode with rage

Past mysteries are set to explode in the upcoming weeks on General Hospital as mob war threatens to blow over the town. On one hand, Sidwell seems poised for a sneaky attack on Sonny, the latter plays a friend-cum-confidante to all who open up to him. On the other hand, as the Britt arc heats up, Jason finds a friend in Anna. Elsewhere, Dante and Lulu are stricken by their son's interest in Britt.The previous episodes of General Hospital presented the dilemma Jason faced after his Britt-sighting. As he reached out to Obrecht and Elizabeth, he uncovered the absence of cremation dates in Britt's morgue papers. Later, he heard Britt's voice in the background as he received a call from the Croatian resort he wanted to book.Meanwhile, Willow left Drew at the altar after exposing his affair with her mother. She rushed to Carly's house to meet her children, but her former husband stopped her. Later, she met Michael to request getting back with him and her children. But he declined her proposition. Incidentally, Elizabeth welcomed her to stay at her house.Elsewhere on the long-running ABC soap, Dante and Anna connected Vaughn and Josslyn to the WSB. They also figured out that Dalton was on a shady mission that WSB was keeping track of. Meanwhile, Emma shared her mission to search Dalton's lab with Gio, who offered to do so in her place.Disclaimer: This article is speculative an dmay contain spoilers.General Hospital: Sonny plays Jason's confidante View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince the past couple of weeks Jason has remained troubled after catching a glimpse of Britt. While Carly dismissed his experience, Jason followed it up with Liesl Obrecht, and later, Elizabeth Webber. The upcoming episodes will reveal more about the storyline.After his recent chat with Anna, Jason will likely share all his findings with Sonny. Since both Sonny and Jason were believed dead at some point in the past, the mob boss will accept the possibility of Britt being alive. He may offer Jason some sound advice to follow up with his hunch.Meanwhile, General Hospital viewers know Britt Westbourne is alive in Croatia and is working for someone. The timeline for her to return to Port Charles is as yet unclear.Also Read: General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025General Hospital: Anna investigates Britt View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJason shares a good rapport with long-term friend, Anna. As such, he shared his recent experience and his findings with the commissioner, played by Finola Hughes. Anna did not dismiss him like Carly but advised him to stay away from Britt to honor the latter's last wish. After this, Jason will likely feel stifled.However, the General Hospital spoilers suggest that Anna will herself want to know the truth. Since she has a wide network, she will likely activate her connections to get intel on the presumed-dead Britt. The commissioner will have some things to say to Jason before the week ends. Whether she gets more information or reaches a dead end remains to be seen.Anna is also slated to meet Obrecht in the upcoming week of August 4, 2025. The fans are yet to see whether they set their past rivalry aside as Anna fishes for information.General Hospital: Dante and Lulu are agitated View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter Dante and Lulu saw Obrecht interacting with their son, they were worried. An overprotective Lulu tried to keep Rocco from the disgraced doctor. However, Rocco openly defied them and refused to comply. As such, the couple have remained stressed.The upcoming General Hospital episodes will find Lulu trying to get an ally whom she can trust, to aide in her efforts to get her son back. On the other hand, Dante will remain busy with Dalton, Vaughn and Josslyn matters. He is also slated to meet Laura to possibly discuss Rocco's request.The soap's spoilers suggest that before the weekend arrives the couple will have a shocking realization. They will be beside themselves with rage after learning about Rocco's discussion with his grandmother. It is likely a decision taken by Rocco that leaves them shaken.Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from August 4 to 8, 2025Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out Dante's concerns and to learn more about the Britt story arc.