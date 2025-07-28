General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025

General Hospital is shifting its storyline, with some characters leaving and new ones arriving. As a mob war brews in Port Charles, a few may become collateral damage. Meanwhile, Rocco’s birth story and Jason’s accidental sighting lead to Kelly Thiebaud’s return as Britt.Last week, Willow’s wedding brought major drama. Curtis exposed Drew’s affair with Nina, which she admitted to. Willow cut ties with her mother but was still married to Drew. Later, Drew and Nina discovered Willow had been stalking Sasha’s baby, causing Sasha to leave town.Elsewhere, Sonny held Marco hostage to send Sidwell a message for his nasty plot against Kristina. When released, Marco refused to name Sonny in his statement but vowed to side with his father in the mob war. Marco's predicament also caused a fallout between Carly and Lucas.On another train, Rocco met Liesl Obrecht again at the Metro Court pool, leading to Lulu and Dante's concerns. Spotting Obrecht at the poolside, Jason planned to talk to her about Britt's death, particularly after having a glimpse of a Britt lookalike. Elsewhere on the long-running ABC soap, Brook Lynn officially dismissed her mother from Deception.General Hospital: All comings and goings in July 2025Short appearances and comings for the month View this post on Instagram Instagram Post1) Kelly Thiebaud played Britt WestbourneKelly Thiebaud's Britt died on the General Hospital storyline in 2023. However, July 2025 saw Kelly Thiebaud in an airport scene. While Steve Burton's Jason spotted the woman who looked like Britt, he could not follow up on her identity.Meanwhile, Rocco's birth story has brought up Britt Westbourne's name many times. Moreover, Thiebaud's return has already been announced, and it may be for a longer story arc than the short glimpse of July. However, whether she plays Britt or another character is unclear as of now.2) Kathleen Gati plays Liesl ObrechtAhead of Thiebaud's arrival, Gati returned to the General Hospital plot. She tied up with Rocco's story arc, as well as Nina's arc. As the soap's storyline presented, Rocco sent a mail to grandmother Obrecht, introducing himself and expressing a wish to meet. As such, Obrecht met the teenager at a cafe where they discussed Britt and his life. Later, she also chatted up with him at the Metro Court pool.She was later seen catching up with Nina and Willow. She noticed the sinister change in Willow's character and apprised Nina about the same. She was also seen at Willow's wedding. Gati is expected to remain in the show for a few more months.3) Cosette Abinante plays Scout CaineDrew Caine's daughter was an important part of Sam's exit storyline, where she shared a close bond with Rocco and Danny. While Scout had been missing from the General Hospital storyline since she moved to her father's new house, she made a recent appearance in Drew's wedding arc. Scout was seen bringing a gift for Drew's bride-to-be. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs Willow appreciated the photograph of her with Scout, the latter wanted to know if she would be addressing the new bride as her mother. However, Willow assured the girl that Sam would always remain her mother. The next episode saw her praising Willow's appearance to her father, who promised that they would live happily ever after.4) Tristan Rogers plays Robert ScorpioRecently, there have been reports on Tristan Rogers' battle with cancer. As such, his appearances on the soap have been minimal of late. He was last seen on General Hospital a year ago as he left the town with Holly.However, on July 18, 2025, Rogers made a small cameo as he welcomed his daughter and newborn granddaughter at his home in Paris. He opened the door for Sasha. He was also seen reluctantly thanking Jason for bringing his daughter home safe.Also Read: What role does Tristan Rogers play on General Hospital? Character details explored5) Carolyne Maraghi plays GretaMaraghi's Greta was seen at the Metro Court pool eyeing a bag put down by Professor Dalton. She was also seen exchanging glances with the professor. Since Josslyn wanted to check the contents of the bag, she asked Danny to pay special attention to Greta. While leaving, Greta tipped Danny and left with the mysterious bag.Later, she was seen at the airport, shadowed by Vaughn and Josslyn. As Vaughn chatted her up, Joss placed a tracker on her. Greta was seen leaving Port Charles.The outgoing characters for July 20251) Sofia Mattsson plays Sasha GilmoreMattsson stepped into the character of Sasha in 2018. While on recurring cast, Sofia Mattsson's Sasha became an integral part of the General Hospital storyline as she carried Michael's baby, pretending to be Jason's girlfriend. As Michael's custody battle exposed Sasha's baby's parentage, Daisy was born inside the courtroom. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater, Willow was seen messing with the baby, starting with a baby switch at the hospital and following up to Daisy's brief kidnapping. This left Sasha worried for her child's safety, connecting the stalking to Sonny's mob clash. As such, she left Port Charles to stay with her father, Robert, in Paris. Sasha was last seen onscreen on July 18, 2025.2) Kirsten Storms plays Maxie JonesGeneral Hospital fans were surprised to find Nicole Paggi playing Maxie Jones on July 3, 2025. As the regular actor, Kristen Storms took a break from the show, initially, Paggi stepped in for two episodes. Later, Storms announced on her social media handle that she was going on a road trip and would not make an appearance for some time.As such, Maxie Jones is presumably away from Port Charles on a business trip. She sent Willow's wedding plan through Spinelli. Elizabeth was heard praising Maxie's planning as it kept everything on time.Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from July 28 to August 1, 2025Continue watching General Hospital as it airs every weekday on ABC.