General Hospital spoilers for the next week from July 28 to August 1, 2025

Startling choices define the General Hospital storyline for the week of July 28, 2025. As Nina's secret affair comes to light, the mother-daughter relationship has taken a hit. Despite the emotional fallout, Willow is determined to go ahead with her wedding plan. Meanwhile, despite Sonny's warnings to stay away, Marco promises to join his father. Elsewhere, Jason is intrigued by the Britt drama and wants to dig into it further.In the past week on General Hospital, Jason spotted a Britt lookalike but was unable to pursue her further as she flew to Dubrovnik. Although Carly initially dismissed his suspicions, Jason could not push his weird feeling away and planned to reach out to Liesl Obrecht. Meanwhile, Obrecht met Rocco at the poolside. This freaked out Lulu and Dante, and they created a scene with their teenager.Elsewhere, Lucy manipulated Lois to step in beside Brook Lynn for the promotion of their new serum. However, after the promotion, BLQ fired her mother, sending Lois back to Bensonhurst. On the other hand, both Nina and Drew discovered that Willow was baby Daisy's stalker.Meanwhile, Lucas rescued Marco as Turner questioned Sonny. However, the rescued victim refused to give a statement against his perpetrator. Despite Sonny advising Marco to stay away from the mob clash, the latter committed allegiance to his father. Elsewhere, Curtis's plan failed on the long-running ABC daily soap.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.General Hospital: Upcoming events between July 28 and August 1, 2025Monday, July 28: Unexpected decisions View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe opening General Hospital episode of the week will see Willow resolute in her decision to marry Drew. Whether her plan succeeds remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Molly will confront someone—possibly Cody, whom Kristina recently badmouthed. On the other hand, Kristina may open up to Michael about her nefarious plan, though she may not disclose the reason behind Ava's blackmail.Meanwhile, Josslyn will receive fresh instructions from her boss. She will comply since she recently realized his powers. Elsewhere, Jason will reach out to Obrecht for more intel on Britt. Whether he discovers more about Britt's death remains to be seen.Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 23 to August 1, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and moreTuesday, July 29: Apologies and supportive shouldersWhile Curtis's plan to disrupt Drew's wedding, at the cost of betraying Nina's secret, failed, he will come to realize his obligation to issue an apology. Meanwhile, Portia will console a heartbroken Nina, who is dejected after being pushed away by her daughter.On the other hand, Jason will dig deeper as he discusses Britt with her mother. Meanwhile, Martin may receive some worrisome news about the letter he intercepted at Drew's place, referring to Monica's illness. Whether this is the arc to reveal Monica's passing remains to be seen. Elsewhere on General Hospital, Tracy and Cody will appear delighted at an incident.Wednesday, July 30: Re-scheming is at work View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNina may brush off the dust to plan anew. However, this time, it may be a sneaky plot. Whether she plots against her daughter and Drew or her backstabber, Curtis, remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Curtis will catch up with Trina and may open up about the recent events.On the other hand, Michael may consider making a life-altering decision. Elsewhere, Elizabeth may have a houseguest while Ric has a fresh client on General Hospital's upcoming days.Thursday, July 31: Seeking favors from friendsJason likely will have more sleuthing to do following his recent chat with Obrecht. As such, he may turn to Elizabeth for help. Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Dante will unburden himself before Anna about his current worries. It is likely about Obrecht's return and meetings with Rocco. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere, Emma will open up about her mission in front of Gio. She may find the latter a sympathetic confidante. Meanwhile, Josslyn will chat with her mother, who shares all her worries with Joss. On the other hand, Willow Corinthos will take a resolution. This may be a fresh attempt at taking her children from Michael.Friday, August 1: Laying down new plansWith Giovanni now on board with her mission, General Hospital viewers will see Emma chalking out fresh plans to corner Dalton. Gio will likely stand by her. Meanwhile, a worried Dante will seek out Danny. He may question the teenager about Rocco's movements and plans.After walking out on his sister, Lucas may find a friend in Felicia. Elsewhere, Alexis is troubled and needs answers, but she must look for the right person to get them from. Meanwhile, Jason shares his thoughts and recent experiences with Anna. Whether the commissioner has time to help him out remains to be seen.Stay tuned to General Hospital in the upcoming week of July 28, 2025, to learn more about the Britt mystery and Willow's resolution.