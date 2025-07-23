  • home icon
What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (July 23, 2025)?

By Kritika Arora
Published Jul 23, 2025 12:50 GMT
Britt, Jason, Carly, Drew &amp; Willow (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [ABC Network])
Britt, Jason, Carly, Drew & Willow (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [ABC Network])

The upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which is set to air on July 23, 2025, promises a whirlwind of escalating drama and shocking revelations.

As Nina confronts Drew over Sasha and Daisy's departure from Port Charles, Jason returns with startling news that could reignite a past mystery in Port Charles. On the other hand, Portia is prepared to drop a bombshell. Elsewhere, Dante and Lulu will be shocked after discovering something concerning their son Rocco.

Set in Port Charles, the daytime soap opera General Hospital is the longest-running daytime television series in America. The upcoming episode is set to leave the viewers on the edge, with shocking plotlines.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on July 23, 2025

Willow's troubling spiral on General Hospital

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Willow's behavior takes a darker turn, which came as a surprise. While confronting Portia, she continues to shift blame onto Michael for her problems, especially since he is not letting the kids be a part of the ceremony. She added:

"Michael did not fight fair. Why should I?"

Her unwavering support for Drew's underhanded tactics marks a concerning shift in her moral compass, even catching Portia off guard.

Nina Confronts Drew

Elsewhere on Port Charles, Nina, being the protective mother, confronts Drew and seeks answers about the mysterious events at the Quartermaine mansion that drove Sasha and Daisy out of town. Speculation suggests that Nina might believe Drew is somehow involved and may hold him responsible for the events leading to their departure.

Nina directly accuses him of playing a role in targeting Michael's child, which directly affected Sasha. Although Drew denies involvement, his indifferent response only disappoints Nina more. Despite Nina's objections and warnings, tension between them will grow, potentially affecting his upcoming wedding with Willow.

Jason's Britt Sighting

This upcoming episode of General Hospital, Jason returns to Port Charles with a claim that will send a wave through the city. He believes that someone who looks like a Brit at a French airport. Nevertheless, looking at the sight, he believes in Carly, which is true to make, but rejects it as just a coincidence. However, Jason remains unrelated.

Despite the death of Britt, Jason cannot realize that something is not right. Britt might still be alive, which pushes Jason to search for the truth, not knowing that Carly is suspicious. After all, in Port Charles, people coming back from the dead isn’t unusual.

Dante and Lulu's Fear for Rocco

Further on, General Hospital, Dante and Lulu may face a distressing realization as they become alarmed over Rocco's recent actions. They discover that their son secretly met with Liesl Obrecht. Rocco, who has been increasingly curious about his birth origins, sought out Liesl to learn more about Britt, the woman who played a significant role in raising him during his earliest months.

While Liesl was willing to share information, Dante and Lulu are deeply concerned by Rocco's independent quest for answers, especially given Britt's complicated past and their hopes that he would move past her connection to him.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu

