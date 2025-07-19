General Hospital weekly update (July 14–18, 2025): Jason captures Marco, Nina gets blackmailed, and Drew targets Michael

This week on General Hospital, buried secrets were uncovered, evil plans were set into motion, and loyalties were called into question. The fallout from Natalia's death continued to spread across Port Charles, while Jason and Sonny took drastic steps to protect the interests that Natalia's death had threatened.Willow and Drew escalated their political war against Michael, resulting in irreparable repercussions. Nina faced regret and blackmail, and Jason was left stunned by an unexpected event. Everything that happened from July 14 to July 18, 2025, on General HospitalMonday, July 14: Sidwell goes too far, Jason holds Marco hostageThe week began with Jenz Sidwell pressuring Professor Dalton about the timeline of their, as yet unidentified, operation. At Natalia Ramirez's memorial, Sidwell became restless as Alexis was attempting to convince Marco that Sonny had nothing to do with Natalia's death.Jason, on the other hand, was holding Marco hostage at a hotel to protect him from both Sonny and Sidwell. At General Hospital, Willow was venting about Michael and all the past choices he and Viktor had made, while Isaiah was trying to support her and Lucas, urging them to stay focused on their jobs.Michael gave Carly and Sonny an update about Sasha's plan to leave town with Daisy, which worried Sonny about the implications of threats against his granddaughter. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnna continued to deepen her suspicion of Vaughn after his background check had come back too clean. Meanwhile, Jason assured Lulu that he would stay away from Rocco, but needed her help figuring out who was responsible for smearing Sonny in press reports.Tuesday, July 15: Tracy blackmails Nina, and Marco attempts to escapeUsing her information about Nina's affair with Drew to blackmail the latter to get Nina to turn public opinion against Sonny, Tracy Quartermaine lured Nina into reluctantly participating.At General Hospital, Willow discovered that her visitation hearing had been pushed back and blamed Sasha. She also blamed Michael for potentially taking her children away from her and moving abroad with them.After speaking with Jason, Marco's guard attempted to escape, but the attempt was uneventfully foiled. At the church, Sonny and Sidwell once again confronted one another over the abduction of Marco, with Sonny stating that the political attacks had to cease.Frustrated with Jason's refusal to provide answers, Lucas stole Jason's car and drove off. Drew threatened to remove Michael's access to the children and then went to contact Willow further as she fiercely embraced their alliance.Wednesday, July 16: The plan to frame Michael by Drew becomes clearJason warned Danny to say goodbye to Sasha and Daisy, indicating that he thought they were in danger. At General Hospital, Portia was pressured by Drew to falsify Michael's blood work and make it false that he was addicted to opioids. She refused, at least to begin with, to go along with Drew's plan. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Sasha and Nina had an emotional goodbye as Michael struggled with the idea of saying goodbye to Daisy. Curtis began to suspect Drew's targeting and attack on Michael, and considered the cost of loyalty.Drew wanted to frame Michael as a danger to his children, with the hope that this would get Michael deemed an unfit parent and enable Willow to secure custody. Portia was starting to come undone as the word 'falsified' began to sink in. Elsewhere, Nina offered to help Curtis with the media campaign about Sonny.Thursday, July 17: Nina's confession, Sasha at the safe houseAfter an embarrassing article about her marriage, Nina confided in Sonny about Tracy blackmailing her. Sonny, understanding what Tracy had over Nina, did not blame Nina but warned her that the media spotlight was not done with her.Lulu had Sonny agree to sell off the piers for political ransom money, and Liesl reunited with Nina, meeting little Rocco. Jason took Sasha and Daisy to a safe house where Robert Scorpio greeted them.Josslyn and Vaughn were still on an undercover assignment with the hotel suite unable to lead them to a courier linked to Dalton and possibly tied to the WSB on General Hospital.Josslyn almost got caught planting a tracker on the courier, but luckily, someone burst out into the hallway from another room, allowing the mission to continue. Anna had gotten the whole story of what Josslyn had been trying to do under the covers, as she began to figure out that Josslyn was an undercover agent. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFriday, July 18: Jason sees Britt's doppelganger, Portia, crumble under pressureThe week concluded when Jason saw a woman boarding a flight to Croatia who looked exactly like Britt Westbourne. Jason was visibly shaken.Meanwhile, back in Port Charles, Anna and Dante confirmed that Josslyn was involved in a clandestine operation, and Carly couldn't shake the feeling that her daughter's preoccupation with taking Cyrus down was getting out of hand.At General Hospital, Portia informed Curtis about Drew's demand, and she was concerned that she could lose everything if she did not comply. Curtis cautioned her.Also at General Hospital, Willow continued to manipulate Michael with highly choreographed voicemail communications while planning with Drew. Meanwhile, Liesl began to feel suspicious about Willow's transformation and told Nina that she was concerned that something more profound was behind Willow's unusual behavior.Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.