General Hospital recap (July 7, 2025): Anna reveals Natalia's autopsy results, and Daisy vanishes

General Hospital aired its Independence Day episode on July 7, 2025, delivering many shocking twists. Anna reveals Natalia's autopsy report, confirming a fatal mix of drugs and alcohol, though it remains unclear whether it was accidental or intentional.

Gio questions Sonny’s actions and looks to Carly for answers, while Joss and Vaughn work to earn Emma’s trust. Brook Lynn and Cody talk about their troubled friendship, and Lulu and Dante finally reveal the truth about Rocco’s birth.

As fireworks fill the sky, Sasha is heartbroken to find baby Daisy missing from the nursery.

At the same time, tensions rise at Wyndemere and the PCPD, with Marco and Sidwell promising to get justice. The episode ends with several storylines hitting key moments, setting the stage for more drama on General Hospital.

Gio seeks clarity on Sonny, and Vaughn gets closer to Emma

At the Metro Court pool, Emma visits Gio, who is struggling to understand Sonny’s two contrasting sides on Monday's General Hospital. Emma encourages him to talk to someone who knows Sonny well. Later, Gio turns to Carly, who admits Sonny has both good and dark sides but emphasizes his love for family.

Meanwhile, Joss and Vaughn agree their kiss means nothing and proceed with their plan to win over Emma. Vaughn pretends to be dumped by Joss, drawing Emma in. She sympathizes and chats with Vaughn, who steers the conversation toward animals, leading her to reveal she founded the animal rights group on campus.

Anna confronts Sidwell and reveals Natalia’s cause of death

Anna visits Sidwell at Wyndemere to question his role in Natalia’s death in this episode of General Hospital. He denies involvement and suggests Sonny may have had a motive. At the hospital, Anna receives Natalia’s autopsy report, just as Marco arrives asking about his mother.

She later informs Sonny and Laura at the PCPD that Natalia died from a mix of drugs and alcohol. Though the report leaves open whether it was an accident or intentional, Anna states it was not murder. Ezra, who filmed Sonny and Laura earlier, accuses them of collusion before being forced to delete the footage by Laura.

Brook Lynn and Cody reconcile, Sasha and Michael bond as co-parents

In today's General Hospital, Sasha assures Cody her past behavior was just baby brain. Brook Lynn vents to Michael about Lulu and nearly using Rocco to retaliate, but chooses not to hurt a child. Michael praises her restraint. Sasha and Michael bond over putting Daisy to bed, agreeing they work well as co-parents.

At the boathouse, Brook Lynn and Cody talk for the first time in weeks. They confront their fallout over her pregnancy secret and eventually forgive each other. They acknowledge past mistakes and reaffirm their friendship just before rejoining the others for the fireworks.

Rocco learns the truth about his birth

At home, Rocco confronts Lulu and Dante about Britt possibly being his real mother. They explain the embryo theft and surrogacy involving Britt, assuring Rocco that he is wanted and loved. Rocco reveals he found the documents in Brook Lynn’s things, upsetting Lulu.

Later, Lulu arrives at the boathouse and slaps Brook Lynn, calling her a hateful person for hurting her son. Brook Lynn is stunned by the confrontation, which sets the stage for a continuation of their feud on General Hospital.

Sasha’s nightmare begins while Marco and Sidwell vow revenge

As the fireworks begin, Sasha slips away to check on Daisy, only to discover her daughter is missing from the nursery. At the PCPD, Ezra implies Sonny may have staged the overdose, but Anna states he is free to go. Laura escorts Sonny out as they observe the fireworks.

At Wyndemere, Marco fumes that Sonny has avoided accountability. Sidwell reassures him that Anna may have closed the case, but they will not. Meanwhile, Rocco watches fireworks with Dante and asks where Lulu is, unaware she has already acted on her anger toward Brook Lynn.

