What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (July 21, 2025)?

Soap Hub and Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming July 21, 2025 episode of General Hospital reveal that things will get interesting for the residents of Port Charles. Spoilers reveal that Jason Morgan will end up creating some issues in an attempt to have a conversation with who he thinks is Britt Westbourne.Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks, the World Security Bureau agent, will be stunned by the power that Jack Brennan possesses. In addition to these developments, Carly Spencer will also have some unexpected surprises headed her way.What to expect from the upcoming July 21, 2025 episode of General HospitalSpoilers reveal that on the upcoming July 21, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Brook Lynn Quatermaine will be shown worrying about what they are going to do in the future without Lois Cerullo being around to sell their products on camera. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLucy Coe will try to comfort Brook, but ultimately also end up giving her some shocking news. General Hospital spoilers hint at the fact that Lucy might potentially end up blindsiding Brook and bring Lois back into the mix.Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri and Anna Devane will end up having a conversation with each other. They will discuss details about how Josslyn Jacks has gotten herself tangled with the inner workings of the World Security Bureau and about how she had no idea of what she was getting into.Josslyn Jacks, on the other hand, will receive some advice from Vaughn, who will tell her that he considers Jack Brennan to be untouchable. On General Hospital, Jossly will ask Vaughn about whether he has been insinuating that Jack is somebody who is capable of doing anything he wants and then getting away with it. To this, Vaughn will say yes. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the Metro Court Pool, Jack Brennan will end up planning an extremely romantic day for his partner, Carly Spencer. Spoilers reveal that Carly will be a little suspicious and wonder why Brennan has suddenly been doting on her, but he will assure her that he never needs an excuse to try to make her feel special.Brennan will try his best to keep his well-kept secret regarding his knowledge of details about Josslyn under the wraps and focus on making the day as special as he can for Carly. In addition to these developments, Jason Morgan will try his best to make sure that he stops Britt Westbourne's flight.Spoilers reveal that Jason will go over to the airport and try to get hold of the attention of an employee there. He will go over to them and say that there is a passenger on the flight with whom he urgently needs to speak to. Spoilers reveal that the airport employee will argue and say that it is already too late to try to stop the flight and deboard a passenger. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurther in the upcoming July 21, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Jason will be shown dealing with some intense flashback memories of Britt and promise himself that he needs to make sure that he finds answers to all his questions urgently. Spoilers reveal that there will be no assurance that Britt is the real deal for Jason.Meanwhile, the plot also suggests that Jason will end up receiving some wild news.Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC Network and Hulu.