Why are there rumors about Robert Scorpio fame Tristan Rogers leaving General Hospital? Here’s what you need to know

Questions started swirling around with the surprise appearance of Tristan Rogers as Robert Scorpio on General Hospital. This emotional moment was juxtaposed with a real-life revelation: Rogers has been diagnosed with cancer.Given the timing of his fleeting return and his health update, it has ignited speculation on whether the actor is leaving the show for good. Additionally, the part of the story he appears in involves Sasha and her baby going to Robert Scorpio's house, with a possible double exit in mind.No formal announcement has been made regarding Rogers's role on the show. This has left many wondering if Rogers's appearance is a way of saying goodbye as an actor, disguised as a cameo, or simply a temporary leave of absence related to his treatment.A surprise return of Robert Scorpio and a heartfelt announcement View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn July 17, 2025, fans of General Hospital were surprised when longtime character Robert Scorpio opened his door to Sasha Gilmore and her child (Daisy). Scorpio's time on screen was fleeting but impactful, especially in the context of the emotional weight of the scene.Just hours before the episode aired, Tristan Rogers's representative, Anthony Turk, released a public statement revealing that Rogers had been diagnosed with cancer, according to Deadline. Turk's press release stated Rogers was optimistic, felt well supported by his medical team, and asked for privacy at this &quot;challenging time&quot; for him and his family.“Beloved Emmy-winning actor Tristan Rogers, best known for his role as Robert Scorpio on the daytime drama, General Hospital, is sharing with fans that he has been diagnosed with cancer,” the statement read, as per Soap Opera Digest.It did not mention the type or stage of cancer. The diagnosis ignited an immediate public outpouring of love from peers and the General Hospital fanbase. As it stands, Rogers' announcement and onscreen return have led to growing questions about his status on General Hospital. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRogers last appeared on the series back in November 2024, when his character left Port Charles with ex-wife Holly Sutton. That previous exit had a sense of closure already. So, to suddenly see him back on screen, without promotion or any follow-up episodes, felt significant to many fans.On top of all that, there seems to be the possibility of Sofia Mattsson (Sasha) leaving the show. Although Mattsson has not announced her departure from General Hospital, fans saw her character call Robert Scorpio &quot;dad&quot; and get settled into a new life with him and baby Daisy as some sort of resolution.This is not the kind of thing to expect from soap characters, at least not in parting, but it felt like the conclusion of her story arc. Whether her absence is temporary or long-term, the combination of events has added more fuel to the speculation around Rogers’ involvement in the show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter this unexpected appearance, the soap community remains uncertain about Rogers' future with General Hospital, as neither ABC nor the actor has issued a clear statement about his plans for the show. Some hope this is nothing more than an important and brief cameo, while others worry it is coincidental with Rogers's real-life health struggles.Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.