General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 18, 2025): Portia takes a stand, Willow seeks an escape, and Jason supports Sasha

Resolutions and stances are slated to change on General Hospital's upcoming episodes as past associations return to the soap's storyline. On the one hand, Michael secures baby Daisy's safety, while on the other, he plans to keep Willow and Drew away from his children. Meanwhile, multiple enemies are waging a war on Sonny. Elsewhere, Anna starts her investigation on the WSB operation in town.A spoiler teaser released by General Hospital Preview on YouTube hints at some of the upcoming drama. The teaser sees Portia ranting:&quot;I am taking my power back. Drew Caine can go straight to hell.&quot;With her husband as her audience, Portia is possibly refusing to do Drew's bidding anymore. Meanwhile, Willow is seen pleading on the phone:&quot;Is there really no room for compromise?&quot;She may be talking to Michael, requesting his change of heart on her visitations. Elsewhere, Jason is seen telling a smiling Sasha:&quot;You will always have a home to come back to.&quot;He is likely referring to the Quartermaine mansion and Port Charles. This is after he drops her off at her father's house.Other story arcs on the long-running ABC soap today involve Liesl's straight talk with Nina, Anna's question to Carly, and Dante's sleuthing.General Hospital: Significant events to look out for on July 18, 2025As the YouTube teaser shows, the video opens with Portia facing her husband. She speaks furiously as she informs him that she is taking back the reins of her life. She curses Drew to hell as she plans to defy his directives. This is likely about Drew's recent coercion, asking her to tweak Michael's medical records. Drew wants to paint the latter as an opioid addict to take away his children's custody.Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 14 to July 18, 2025) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlternatively, Portia may also worry that Drew forced Curtis to publish an incriminating story on Sonny. This may make Curtis an enemy of the mob boss. Curtis, on the other hand, may consider putting out Nina and Drew's affair to bring down the Congressman.The next scene of the teaser finds Liesl Obrecht lashing out at Nina. She tells her niece that there is something not right about Willow's choices. She will likely think Willow's choice of putting Drew above her children was a mistake. She may offer to help Nina separate Willow from Drew.Meanwhile, Willow is seen asking for the opportunity of a compromise. She may be talking to Michael Corinthos on the phone, looking for a way out of making the nasty move Drew Caine promised. This is after Drew promised to hurt Michael to get the children away from him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJason is returning home after dropping Sasha and Daisy off. He reminds her that Port Charles is her home and will always have its doors open for her. On the other hand, General Hospital viewers will see Anna cornering Carly. The Commissioner will ask the latter about Vaughn. She may want to get some information from the mother about Josslyn's boyfriend.The closing frame of the General Hospital teaser shows Dante watching a security camera screen with a technician. He is seen tracking someone on Anna's request, wondering who they are waiting for.He may be tracking Vaughn as the latter is awaiting someone. Whether the WSB agent meets Greta, the woman who took Dalton's bag from the pool, or Josslyn, remains to be seen.Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 16 to July 25, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and moreTune in to General Hospital to catch the upcoming drama of July 18, 2025, as Anna investigates Vaughn and WSB's connection, while Liesl advises Nina.