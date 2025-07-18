General Hospital recap (July 17, 2025): Rocco meets his other grandmother as Dante refuses vindictive advice

Past associations resurface, bringing a fresh perspective on General Hospital's current storyline. While Sonny appears to be facing attacks from various sides, Dante refuses to follow a path of vengeful action. As Rocco's birth story heats up, he meets Dr. Obrecht to learn more about his surrogate mother. Meanwhile, Nina offers a word of caution to her former spouse, Sonny.The past few episodes of General Hospital have revealed the town's impending mob friction after Sidwell made his move. Other than the Measure C process, the mobster-turned-businessman paid mercenaries to set fire to Kristina's business. Sonny identified his enemy's role and held Marco hostage, offering Sidwell a chance to backtrack.Elsewhere, Drew destroyed Curtis's revenge plan thanks to a tip from Kai. Instead, he coerced Curtis to publish an incriminating story about Sonny and forced Portia to tweak Michael's medical sheet to label him as an opioid addict. At the same time, Tracy blackmailed Nina into issuing a press release against Sonny.Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Rocco reached out to Liesl Obrecht as his mother accused Brook Lynn of his pain. Hurting BLQ further, Gio supported Lulu. However, Dante forgave her when she showed remorse. Meanwhile, Sasha decided to temporarily leave town—with baby Daisy—on the long-running ABC soap.General Hospital: Everything to know about events of July 17, 2025Josslyn sees Dalton with a suspicious bag View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the pool, Professor Henry Dalton arrived carrying a bag that caught the eye of another visitor. At the pool, Professor Henry Dalton arrived carrying a bag that caught the eye of another visitor. After Josslyn noticed Dalton exchanging glances with the woman, a curious Josslyn sent Danny to attend to her while she tried to check out the bag.However, before she could look inside, her boss returned, promising exciting work ahead. Meanwhile, the woman tipped Danny and left with Dalton's suspicious bag, as the professor watched from a distance. Josslyn then sent Vaughn a message, asking him to intercept the bag at the second location.Felicia has words of advice for AnnaFelicia met Anna at her office, where Anna shared her doubts about Emma's new friend, Vaughn. The Commissioner shared her view that Vaughn was likely an agent who may be connected to WSB. She also realized that he was not a PCU employee but worked in the building housing Dalton's lab. Moreover, she insisted that WSB was likely involved in an operation in town.However, Felicia advised her to let go of her suspicions and not get involved with WSB. As such, Anna admitted that she must think like a grandmother and not as a former agent. Later, in the same General Hospital episode, she called Dante to her office to ask for a favor connected to WSB.Nina explains her position to Sonny General Hospital fans saw Nina's interview incriminating Sonny splashed across the media. Sonny landed at Nina's office to confront her about the tabloid story containing lies about him. Nina apologized, informing him that Tracy blackmailed her into it.She also apprised him about another upcoming write-up questioning the mob boss's mental health. She briefed him about Tracy's fears for Gio's safety. While Sonny admitted worrying about his family as well, he promised to take care of the situation on his end. He asked her to handle her affairs, planning Willow and Drew's wedding, carefully.Lulu and Dante disagreeLulu and Dante met at the bistro to discuss their son's issues. While Lulu continued to blame Brook Lynn, Dante expressed his decision to forgive her. Lulu accused him of going soft on BLQ. She encouraged him to despise BLQ to please Giovanni.However, Dante pointed out that BLQ was ready to sacrifice her own relationship with Gio to help him get closer to his son. As such, he refused to hate someone so selfless. This angered Lulu, and she stomped out.Also Read: I firmly believe Brook Lynn's revenge plot is about to wreck Lulu's entire world on General HospitalObrecht keeps her promise Rocco had mailed and arranged to meet Liesl Obrecht at a cafe and waited patiently till she arrived. He thanked her and asked questions about Britt Westbourne. Liesl called her daughter a flawed woman but strong enough to live her life as she wished. Rocco admitted that he had heard many negative views about Britt but noted that Jason had spoken well of her.Liesl described Rocco as a baby, calling him both sweet and curious. While he talked about himself, she promised to meet him again as she walked in and out of town. Later on General Hospital, Liesl met Nina. She assumed that her niece's life was in chaos and offered to clean things up.Also Read: Who was Britt Westbourne on General Hospital? Everything you need to knowJason delivers SashaAs planned earlier, Jason took Sasha and her newborn to their destination. During the trip, Sasha encouraged Jason to stop being selfless and look for happiness. She assumed that Danny thought Jason was lonely and said she hoped his father would find someone to connect with.Jason agreed to give her opinion some thought before dropping her off at Robert Scorpio's house. As Robert opened the door to his daughter, Sasha introduced him to baby Daisy.Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the upcoming story arcs involving Rocco, Jason, Sonny, and Drew.