Who is Tristan Rogers? Everything to know as the General Hospital star is diagnosed with cancer at 79

Melbourne-born actor, Tristan Rogers, has been diagnosed with cancer, as confirmed by his publicist to USA Today on July 17, 2025. The 79-year-old Rogers currently plays Robert Scorpio on General Hospital. His character moves in and out of the show as per the demands of the storyline.

While the publicist's statement to the media did not confirm the type of cancer afflicting Tristan Rogers, it said that the family asked for privacy and understanding during the treatment.

"While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family."

Tristan Rogers has support from his wife, Teresa Parkerson, and their two children, Sara and Cale. Meanwhile, his character returned to General Hospital as Sasha moved in with him, along with her newborn baby.

The other story arcs currently at the forefront of General Hospital's storyline revolve around Sonny's war on his enemies and Drew's nasty tactics on his rivals. The mob battles have involved Sidwell, Carly, Kristina, Marco and Jason. On the other hand, Drew's storyline includes Willow, Michael, Portia, Curtis and Nina. Elsewhere, Rocco's birth story brings Liesl and Britt into the soap's plot.

Tristan Rogers: A glimpse of the actor's career

Tristan Rogers started his acting career on Australian television. His first project was the 1970 series, The Link Men. He followed it up with other popular television series, Barrier Reef, Number 96 and The Box.

Besides General Hospital, some of his other television titles include Fast Track, Bellbird, The Young and the Restless, The Bay, Power Without Glory, General Hospital: Night Shift and many more.

He also lent his voice to projects like Batman Beyond, Aaah!! Real Monsters, The Real Adventures of Johnny Quest, The Rescuers Down Under, Delgo, Epson, Reebok, Outback Steakhouse and the videogame, Mad Max.

His filmography spans movies from 1972 to 2011, starting with Four Dimensions of Greta and The Flesh and Blood Show. Some popular titles include Jack Rio, Night Eyes 3 and A Piece of Eden. The last movie in which he worked is The Los Angeles Ripper.

Revisiting Tristan Rogers' Robert on General Hospital

As mentioned before, Tristan Rogers plays Robert Scorpio on General Hospital. Appearing intermittently on the soap's storyline, Robert started his journey on GH in 1980. The WSB spy was an integral part of the Luke-Laura story arc.

While supposedly married to Anna Devane before arriving in Port Charles, Robert had other romantic alliances in town. He had romantic relationships with Jackie Templeton and Holly Sutton. However, Anna returned to town with their daughter, Robin. As both agents presumably died, Robin was raised by Robert's brother, Mac Scorpio.

In 2006, both agents returned to town alive. This surprised their daughter, Robin. Soon, after surviving a crash, Robert was diagnosed with a brain tumor connected to his colon cancer. He left the town for Europe to get further treatment.

Robin's death in an explosion brought Robert back to town in guilt. While contemplating suicide, he was soon embroiled in the drama involving the Cassadines and the villain, Cesar Faison.

In June 2019, Robert retired from WSB and became Port Charles's District Attorney. October 2024 saw Holly inform Sasha that the latter is a cousin of Cody Bell since Robert is her father. The story arc saw Robert and Holly reunite romantically and leave town as their daughter wallowed in grief from her broken relationship with Cody.

Wednesday's episode, dated July 17, 2025, found Sasha and Daisy arriving at Robert's doorstep. Sasha introduced Robert to his granddaughter as she moved in with her father.

Continue watching General Hospital as Sasha keeps Daisy safe at her father's place while Michael fights out his former wife for custody of his children.

