Who is Tristan Rogers wife? All about actor’s family amid cancer diagnosis

Tristan Rogers recently confirmed his cancer diagnosis on July 17, 2025. The actor has built a huge fan base over the years with his appearances on shows like The Young and the Restless and is currently married to Teresa Parkerson, with whom he shares two children.A publicist and close friend of Rogers, Anthony Turk, revealed the details in a press release acquired by Soap Opera Digest. Turk said that the Bellbird star is currently working with the team of doctors taking care of him to plan his treatment.The statement mentioned that the Barrier Reef star’s family members are going through a tough phase and continued:“As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with his diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family.”In addition, there was also a message for all those who have supported The Box star, as Turk said that Tristan Rogers appreciates the loyalty and encouragement of his fans. The statement reads towards the end:“This support means more to him now than ever. Future updates will be shared if deemed appropriate by Tristan and his family.”Further updates are currently awaited on the kind of cancer that Rogers is currently battling. Meanwhile, netizens and fans have been sending their best wishes to Rogers through various social media platforms.Tristan Rogers is a father of two children: Family life and other details explainedThe Melbourne, Victoria native has been a popular face in the world of films and television for a long time.According to IMDb, Tristan Rogers tied the knot with Barbara Meale in 1974. The duo divorced around ten years later. Meale is also an actress and has appeared in projects like S*x and the Other Woman, Homicide, and Out of Love.As mentioned, his second marriage was to Teresa Parkerson, whose current profession remains unknown. However, she has accompanied Rogers to different events over the years. Famous Fix reported that the duo first met in 1991 and dated for four years until they tied the knot in 1995.Around a year after they met, Teresa and Rogers's first child, Sara Jane, was born. In 1996, the pair welcomed another child named Cale. The children have maintained a distance from the limelight. As per Closer Weekly, Cale has been married to a woman named Cassandra.Back in 2015, Tristan Rogers revealed to Closer Weekly in an interview that their eldest child, Sara, grew up in Palm Springs. Although the family was originally living in Los Angeles, Tristan and Teresa did not want to raise their daughter there. Tristan also told the outlet:“When Teresa found out she was pregnant with our son, Cale, we knew we needed something a little bigger, and we always wanted a guest room for friends who would drop in from LA. We moved into this place on Mother’s Day 17 years ago.”Tristan Rogers plays Robert Scorpio in the popular ABC series, General Hospital. He has also appeared as Colin Atkinson in The Young and the Restless and Harry in the action-drama Fast Track. In addition, Rogers has many films in his credits, including The Flesh and Blood Show, Night Eyes 3, Jack Rio, and more.