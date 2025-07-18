Who is Tristan Rogers wife? All about actor’s family amid cancer diagnosis

  • home icon
By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:05 GMT
Tristan Rogers has been diagnosed with cancer (Image via Getty)

Tristan Rogers recently confirmed his cancer diagnosis on July 17, 2025. The actor has built a huge fan base over the years with his appearances on shows like The Young and the Restless and is currently married to Teresa Parkerson, with whom he shares two children.

A publicist and close friend of Rogers, Anthony Turk, revealed the details in a press release acquired by Soap Opera Digest. Turk said that the Bellbird star is currently working with the team of doctors taking care of him to plan his treatment.

The statement mentioned that the Barrier Reef star’s family members are going through a tough phase and continued:

“As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with his diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family.”
In addition, there was also a message for all those who have supported The Box star, as Turk said that Tristan Rogers appreciates the loyalty and encouragement of his fans. The statement reads towards the end:

“This support means more to him now than ever. Future updates will be shared if deemed appropriate by Tristan and his family.”

Further updates are currently awaited on the kind of cancer that Rogers is currently battling. Meanwhile, netizens and fans have been sending their best wishes to Rogers through various social media platforms.

Tristan Rogers is a father of two children: Family life and other details explained

The Melbourne, Victoria native has been a popular face in the world of films and television for a long time.

According to IMDb, Tristan Rogers tied the knot with Barbara Meale in 1974. The duo divorced around ten years later. Meale is also an actress and has appeared in projects like S*x and the Other Woman, Homicide, and Out of Love.

As mentioned, his second marriage was to Teresa Parkerson, whose current profession remains unknown. However, she has accompanied Rogers to different events over the years. Famous Fix reported that the duo first met in 1991 and dated for four years until they tied the knot in 1995.

Around a year after they met, Teresa and Rogers's first child, Sara Jane, was born. In 1996, the pair welcomed another child named Cale. The children have maintained a distance from the limelight. As per Closer Weekly, Cale has been married to a woman named Cassandra.

Back in 2015, Tristan Rogers revealed to Closer Weekly in an interview that their eldest child, Sara, grew up in Palm Springs. Although the family was originally living in Los Angeles, Tristan and Teresa did not want to raise their daughter there. Tristan also told the outlet:

“When Teresa found out she was pregnant with our son, Cale, we knew we needed something a little bigger, and we always wanted a guest room for friends who would drop in from LA. We moved into this place on Mother’s Day 17 years ago.”
Tristan Rogers plays Robert Scorpio in the popular ABC series, General Hospital. He has also appeared as Colin Atkinson in The Young and the Restless and Harry in the action-drama Fast Track. In addition, Rogers has many films in his credits, including The Flesh and Blood Show, Night Eyes 3, Jack Rio, and more.

Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.

Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.

Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.

If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages.

