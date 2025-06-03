Who was Jack Wagner married to? All about his kids as they attend General Hospital star's wedding with Michelle Wolf

Jack Wagner and Michelle Wolf have recently tied the knot, as confirmed on social media on May 31, 2025. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony, and Michelle shared an Instagram post with several photos that are now unavailable. Michelle wrote in the caption:

Ad

“We did it!!!!! MARRIED in front of our little family!! #MrAndMrs @jackwagnerofficial.”

The marriage was attended by Wolf’s daughter, Ornella, and Jack's son, Peter. Jack Wagner and Michelle Wolf were spotted posing with their children in a lineup of photos, including one that features Wolf gazing at herself in a mirror. Another shot depicted Michelle showcasing her wedding ring.

Notably, Peter was born from Wagner’s previous marriage to Kristina Crump. The couple had another child named Harrison, who died from an overdose of fentanyl and alprazolam, according to NBC Connecticut.

Ad

Trending

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

In 2011, as per Us Weekly, Jack discovered that he had a daughter named Kerry from a “fling” he had with the girl’s mother in the late 1980s.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michelle has been active as a singer for a long time and has appeared in numerous music festivals across the United States. Wolf has several singles to her credit, including Alive, I Can Do It, and Secret Place. Additionally, she has collaborated with a long list of artists, such as Jennifer Paige, Johnny Sutherland, Sophie B. Hawkins, James Ingram, and others.

The pair’s relationship became official about four years ago when Wolf posted a video of her and Wagner embracing in front of a mirror. While further updates on when and where the duo first met are awaited, Jack Wagner and Michelle Wolf celebrated their first anniversary in 2022, according to People magazine.

Ad

Jack Wagner is a father of three children; family life and other details explored

As mentioned, the Washington, Missouri, native was previously married to Kristina Crump. The duo worked together on the famous soap opera, General Hospital, according to Us Weekly. Their first child, Peter, was born about three years before they exchanged vows in 1993. A year after their marriage, Jack Wagner became the father of another son, Harrison.

Ad

While everything was fine for eight years, the pair opted for legal separation, and they divorced in 2006. Despite their separation, Jack and Kristina have maintained a close relationship. During an interview with Us Weekly around ten years ago, Jack Wagner said that he and Crump still love each other and are trying their best as parents.

Kristina also opened up about her experience with divorce when she spoke to Entertainment Tonight in 2016. The actress described it as the “best thing” that happened to her and the kids.

Ad

“I don’t think I was being a very good mother at the time, either. I wasn’t making good choices. I had to deal with myself first. Because we ultimately have to take care of ourselves before we can help others,” she said.

Ad

According to AmoMama.com, Jack’s son Peter has been a part of projects like Wedding March 2: Resorting to Love. However, Jack’s second child, Harris, died in 2022. He was found in a parking space in Los Angeles. While detailed information about his career remains unknown, Harris used to post photos from various occasions on his official Instagram account.

Amomama also stated that Jack Wagner’s daughter Kerry was allegedly born after Wagner spent a night with a woman many years ago. The woman reportedly chose to give Kerry up for adoption since she was not in a position to raise the child.

Ad

Ad

Us Weekly reported that Jack and Kerry’s first meeting took place at a concert in Florida. Notably, Kerry successfully located her biological father with the assistance of private investigators, leading to an emotional reunion, after which Jack went on stage to perform with Rick Springfield.

Jack, also known as Peter John Wagner II, has portrayed lead roles in shows such as Santa Barbara, The Bold and the Beautiful, and When Calls the Heart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More