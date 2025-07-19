General Hospital spoilers for the next week from July 21 to 25, 2025

Emotional outbursts and nostalgia mark the upcoming week of July 21, 2025, on General Hospital. While Jason's glimpse of a character from his past rattles him, Liesl's entry into Nina's life may present her with life-changing options. Meanwhile, Willow's dream of a union with Drew may face many hurdles. Elsewhere, the PCPD is set to watch Josslyn with new eyes.The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sasha and her daughter reach their destination safely. Jason dropped her off at Robert's house and made his way back. However, he caught a glimpse of a Britt lookalike at the airport. Elsewhere, Tracy forced Nina to defame Sonny. However, Nina honestly confessed to Sonny about it.On the other hand, Liesl returned to Port Charles. She met Rocco at the teenager's request before visiting Nina. At Nina's, she also met Willow. Liesl noticed a change in Willow's psyche and informed Nina about it. She pushed Nina to separate Willow from her beau.Meanwhile, Drew blackmailed Portia into painting Michael as an opioid addict. This snapped Portia's tolerance. She declared to Curtis that she refuses to do Drew's bidding, even if it means sacrificing her career. Other story arcs on the long-running ABC daily soap involve Professor Dalton's secret project, Brook Lynn's shock, and Sonny's resilience to all the attacks.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.General Hospital: Upcoming storylines between July 21 and 25, 2025Monday, July 21: Nostalgia and food for thought View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Friday, July 18, 2025, General Hospital fans saw Jason appear startled after seeing a woman who looked like Britt Westbourne. As expected, the henchman is likely to reminisce about his time with the real Britt before she died.Elsewhere, Carly will catch up with Brennan, and the duo may discuss their future plans. Meanwhile, Dante and Anna's latest discovery about Josslyn will push them to carefully plan their next move. At the same time, Vaughn will act like a senior and give serious advice to Josslyn.Meanwhile, Lucy may deliver shocking news to Brook Lynn about marketing Deception products. Whether the show is bringing back Lois or the Britt-looking character remains to be seen.Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 14 to July 18, 2025)Tuesday, July 22: Changes in plans upcomingAs Portia reels under the pressure of her upcoming defiance and career damage, she will find a friend in Dr. Isaiah. Whether he learns about her predicament remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Martin may have some news for Tracy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere, Sidwell will likely issue a statement. He may try to praise Sonny or withdraw from the Measure C vote. He will likely be doing this to save Marco. Lucas may figure out the reason behind Sidwell's move. Meanwhile, if Laura learns that Sonny coerced Sidwell into backtracking on his stance, she will be disturbed.Wednesday, July 23: Attempts at taking actionJason will be seen trying to reach the woman at the airport, who looks like Britt. Whether he manages to make contact remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Rocco's parents may have cause for concern. They will likely learn about the teenager's meeting with Liesl.Elsewhere on General Hospital, Nina will likely give Drew a final opportunity to drop his plan to get hitched with Willow. Drew will likely refuse to go by Nina's demands. On the other hand, his bride may act in a questionable manner that may go unnoticed.Thursday, July 24: Groundwork for future collaborationsGeneral Hospital fans will see Willow bonding with Scout as she lays the foundation for their future family. However, Alexis will express concerns for her granddaughter and confront Drew about it, although the latter will not want to talk about that. Meanwhile, Nina will be desperate to act before it is too late. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere, Elizabeth Webber-Spencer will meet Dr. Obrecht. Whether they have a friendly reunion or maintain a strained relationship remains to be seen. On the other side, Trina will likely remain firm in her stance. Whether that is about her separation from Kai or trusting her mother remains to be seen.Friday, July 25: Wedding going wrongThe weekend on General Hospital will see Willow preparing to be a bride. However, her wedding to Drew may not go as planned. Meanwhile, Michael will have something to share with Kristina. Whether his actions affect Willow's wedding remains to be seen.Elsewhere, Lucas will give Carly a piece of his mind. This may be about Sonny using Marco to threaten Sidwell. Elsewhere, Lucy will invite the new member to market Deception products. On the other hand, Ava will be left shocked.Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 16 to July 25, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and moreAs more shocking changes happen in town, stay tuned to General Hospital on ABC every weekday.