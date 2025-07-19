  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • General Hospital weekly preview sees Britt lookalike shakes Jason, Brook Lynn blindsided, and Willow’s wedding day explodes

General Hospital weekly preview sees Britt lookalike shakes Jason, Brook Lynn blindsided, and Willow’s wedding day explodes

By Poushali Guharauth
Modified Jul 19, 2025 12:32 GMT
From left, Jason, Britt, Brook Lynn and Willow on General Hospital (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via ABC Network)
From left, Jason, Britt, Brook Lynn and Willow on General Hospital (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via ABC Network)

The week of July 21, 2025, on General Hospital will present some shocking changes in plans for the PC residents. On one hand, Jason will try to track a familiar-looking woman at the airport, while on the other, Brook Lynn will be surprised to find a new development in her company. Meanwhile, Willow's wedding day may have more drama than she wants.

Ad

The previous episodes of General Hospital saw Sasha arrive at her father's place with baby Daisy. After bidding her a loving goodbye, Jason spotted a woman at the airport who looked like the deceased Britt. Meanwhile, in town, Sonny faced attacks from Curtis's article and Nina's tabloid. When confronted, Nina admitted to having been blackmailed by Tracy, who is worried about Giovanni.

Elsewhere, Dr. Obrecht arrived in town on Rocco's invitation. After meeting the teenager, she visited Nina. There, she also met Willow. She noticed Willow's devilish delight at Sasha's exit and said so to Nina. Moreover, she encouraged Nina to break her daughter away from Drew's influence.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the other hand, Anna tasked Dante with tracking Vaughn after she saw him with Emma and Josslyn. Dante checked security cameras at the airport to find that Vaughn was a WSB agent and was working with Joss. More unexpected events are expected in the coming weeks on the long-running ABC daily soap.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: A past connection rattles Jason

Ad

Friday's episode of July 18, 2025, saw Jason bid farewell to Sasha and wait at the airport to catch his return flight. He caught a glimpse of a lady who looked like Britt Westbourne. While his attention was piqued, the woman rushed away to catch another flight.

The upcoming episodes will find Jason revisiting his past with Britt in flashbacks. Since Britt is long deceased, Jason will be curious about the doppelganger. The henchman may try to track her flight and attempt to get to her. He will likely face much resistance in making contact with the woman. Whether he manages to locate her and talk to her remains to be seen.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from July 21 to 25, 2025

General Hospital: Brook Lynn is startled at Lucy's enthusiasm

Ad

Deception is in danger of internal issues. On one hand, their ousted partner, Natalia, is dead, while on the other, Sonny has shady investments. Moreover, they have signed a deal with the criminal, Sidwell. Currently, Lois is out of town due to her differences with her daughter, Brook Lynn, while Maxie is away on a business trip. This will leave Brook Lynn worried about their company's smooth function.

With Lois being away, she may share her concerns with Lucy about a face for their products. The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Lucy will inform her that she has taken care of the matter. This will surprise BLQ since she was not privy to any discussion about bringing in a brand ambassador for the company.

Ad

She may be stunned to face the person Lucy introduces in the upcoming episodes. Whether Lucy brings back Lois to town without BLQ's knowledge or gets the new Britt-doppelganger remains to be seen.

Also Read: General Hospital family tree, explained

General Hospital: Willow's marriage may not go as planned

Willow gets ready for her wedding (Image via Instagram/generalhospitalabc)
Willow gets ready for her wedding (Image via Instagram/generalhospitalabc)

Despite everyone's cautions, Willow is ready to get hitched to Drew. She hopes to present a stable couple image to the judge for her visitation rights hearing. As such, she scared Sasha out of town and away from Michael's life by stalking Daisy. She also spent some bonding time with Scout.

Ad

However, the General Hospital spoilers hint at a derailed event coming up. Willow's wedding ceremony may come up with a twist. Since Drew Caine has many enemies, someone will destroy the event. Whether Curtis exposes his affair with Nina, or Nina does so herself, remains to be seen. Alternatively, Jacinda, Portia or Tracy may also act to spoil his image for Willow, forcing the bride to walk away.

Also Read: "She deserves what is coming" — General Hospital fans unload on Willow for her choices to stay with Drew

Ad

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the emotional meltdown at Willow's wedding while Jason searches for the mystery woman at the airport.

About the author
Poushali Guharauth

Poushali Guharauth

Twitter icon

Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.

Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.

Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.

When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Poushali Guharauth
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications