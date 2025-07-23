General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 23, 2025): Carly mentions Britt, Nina confronts Drew and Sonny dismisses Dante

Stunning news arrives in town on General Hospital's upcoming episode of July 23, 2025. As mob clash accelerates in Port Charles, innocent lives in town are at risk. Elsewhere, Congressman Drew gets ready for conjugal life while manipulating one and all through nasty schemes.The soap's spoiler video, posted by General Hospital Preview channel on YouTube, hints at some of the upcoming events. The video sees Carly facing Jason as she asks:&quot;Thought you saw Britt? Where?&quot;This may be after Jason returns home with the information about catching a glimpse of a woman who looked like Britt. Meanwhile, Nina will spell it out to Drew:&quot;Someone was targeting their baby.&quot;She is talking about baby Daisy and the reason for Sasha's departure. Elsewhere, Sonny disregards Dante's concerns with the statement:&quot;This is definitely a conversation we don't want to have.&quot;This is likely after Sonny's conversation with ADA Turner. Since the mob boss may not want to discuss his illegal moves with his detective son, he will remind the latter about his limits.Other upcoming story arcs on the long-running ABC soap include Willow defending herself, Turner talking to Sidwell, and Lucas's search for Marco.General Hospital: Major story arcs to watch out for on July 23, 2025Based on the YouTube teaser video mentioned before, the upcoming General Hospital episode will find Jason back in his hometown. He will likely meet Carly and share his uncanny experience of seeing the deceased Britt Westbourne. Carly may be as shocked as him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs such, she may want to know more details of Jason's unusual experience. However, she may be inclined to dismiss it as a mistake on Jason's part while the latter will continue to mull over a weird feeling.The next scene of the teaser video sees Nina face Drew. She may suspect that the Congressman had something to do with baby Daisy's stalking and other mysterious events. As such, she may charge Drew, who will likely deny any knowledge about the same. Nina may accuse Drew of being a bad influence on her daughter. Eventually, Nina may remember Willow's expression at the news of Sasha's departure. Whether she suspects her daughter remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Willow will respond to Portia's accusations towards Drew's nasty character. While shocked at the intel, Willow may support her beau's decision. She may justify that she can play dirty games with Michael since the latter did the same. Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe following frame of the General Hospital teaser shows Justine Turner in conversation with Sidwell. The ADA is seen enquiring of the mobster whether he is worried about his son's life. Sidwell will likely reply in the affirmative. However, he may not name Sonny even at the ADA's prodding.Elsewhere, Sonny will shrug off his cop son's questions. Dante may have learnt the reason for Sonny's summons to the PCPD. Alternatively, Dante, who is investigating Kristina's fire accident officially, may have questions related to that. Whether he wants answers about Marco's disappearance in connection with the fire remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Lucas is seen banging on a door. He is possibly calling out Marco Rios, hoping he is inside. This may be the address he received anonymously in the previous episode, dated July 22, 2025. Whether Lucas is too late in reaching his friend remains to be seen.Also Read: General Hospital recap (July 22, 2025): Turner targets Sonny, Portia exposes Drew while Martin discovers a letterTune in to General Hospital to watch the drama as Willow defends Drew and Lucas tries to rescue Marco.