General Hospital recap (July 22, 2025): Turner targets Sonny, Portia exposes Drew while Martin discovers a letter

The changing atmosphere on General Hospital's storyline hints at violence awaiting to strike as enemies are poised before attacks and counterattacks. While ADA Turner wants to fulfil her mission of nabbing Sonny, Drew's victim, Portia, is ready to uncover his truth. Elsewhere, Martin may side with Drew, but a discovery has him rattled.The previous few episodes of General Hospital built up to Willow's marriage scenario. After stalking baby Daisy, Willow was delighted to know that Sasha left town with the baby. On the other hand, Drew blackmailed Portia to tweak Michael's medical file to paint him as an addict. While Drew promised his fiancée that she would get her children back, Portia decided to stand up to Drew's demands.Elsewhere, Sonny kidnapped Marco to corner the latter's father. Besides an article on him blaming him for Natalia's death, Sonny was also targeted by Nina's tabloid about his mental health. With Sidwell and Drew on one side, backed by Tracy, and Turner on the other, Sonny saw too many enemies in town.In the upcoming episodes, as Willow gets ready to marry her beau, Drew's enemies will line up to derail the wedding. Meanwhile, the mobsters in town are busy planning to take each other down on the long-running ABC soap.General Hospital: A look at events of July 22, 2025Lois opens up after being firedAfter their onscreen joint promotion of the serum at the Home &amp; Heart set, Lois and Brook Lynn saw another dip in their equation. BLQ officially fired her mother, leaving Lois stunned. When Flora offered to talk, Lois explained the complete scenario of their fallout. She also explained how she abided by whatever her mother, Gloria, suggested.Flora comforted Lois by saying that the lies started with Gloria, and Lois was not responsible. This pushed Lois Cerullo to defend her mother. Flora pointed out that just as Lois was defending Gloria because of the unbreakable mother-daughter bond, someday BLQ will stand up for her. Till then, Lois should give her daughter the needed space. Sonny pulled up under suspicion as the mob clash acceleratesThe General Hospital episode of July 22, 2025, saw Sonny receive a call from Sidwell, who promised to comply with the mob boss's demands. In return, Sidwell wanted Sonny to keep his word. This was about Sonny letting Marco free if Sidwell withdraws his funding from the Measure C program. The mobster-turned-businessman informed his friends, Drew, Jordan, and Martin, about the same. While he asked for Tracy to take over the funding, he also promised to take revenge on Sonny.At the same time, Lucas reported Marco missing at the PCPD. When he blamed Sonny for abduction, Detective Chase pointed out a lack of evidence against the mob boss. However, Justine Turner wanted PCPD to register a case and called Sonny for questioning. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe mob boss arrived and emphasized the need for evidence. He encouraged Turner to do her duty.Laura learns about the course of eventsMeanwhile, Sonny met Mayor Laura and asked her to stay away from him. Since Laura refused to play the power politics in town, Sonny decided to cut ties with her himself. He assured that the negative media coverage might go away in some time.Later on General Hospital, Jordan informed Laura about the mob clash. The mayor was shocked to learn that Sonny abducted Marco to coerce Sidwell to backtrack. Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025)Willow receives shocking intel about DrewGeneral Hospital fans saw Willow go around the hospital hand-delivering her wedding invitations. While Elizabeth promised to attend the ceremony, Isaiah expressed regret at being unavailable at the time. Liz wished her happiness. When Willow handed out the invitation to Portia, the latter dropped it in the trash can. She told the shocked bride-to-be that she needed to know about her fiancé's true character. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Willow protested about Portia commenting on her personal life, the chief doctor revealed that she was getting blackmailed by the Congressman. She told about Drew's plan to get the children based on a false medical file on Michael, showing the latter as an opioid addict.Martin stumbles into a revealing letterOn Sidwell's request, Martin Grey met Tracy Quartermaine, and asked her to find Measure C since Sidwell was drawing back. As General Hospital viewers witnessed, Tracy promised to fund Sonny's downfall. She pointed out to BLQ that Sonny's departure will keep Giovanni safe.On the other hand, Martin arrived at Drew's place, and received an invitation to attend the Congressman's wedding the next day. The lawyer discovered a card addressed to Monica, drawn in a child's handwriting. Since Drew did not want the card, Martin opened the envelope and read inside. While the card expressed regret about Monica's health, there was more in it that shocked Martin.Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 23 to August 1, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and moreCatch the upcoming General Hospital episodes to find out what secret Martin uncovers while Sidwell plans his retaliatory move.