General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 23 to August 1, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The atmosphere of Port Charles harbours an undercurrent of peril as General Hospital's upcoming episodes prepare for a mob clash. With Sonny retaliating to Sidwell's sneaky attack, the war will escalate. Meanwhile, Sasha is out of town, and Willow is ready to wed Drew. Elsewhere, Anna and Dante know Josslyn's role in WSB. They will track Vaughn to learn more about Dalton's project.The previous episodes of General Hospital presented the arrangement between Sasha and Michael for their newborn's safety. As such, Jason dropped Sasha at Robert's house near Paris. While returning, he saw a woman who looked like the deceased Britt, raising his curiosity.Elsewhere in town, Sonny had Marco held hostage to coerce Sidwell into backtracking from all the harm he has done to the mob boss. Meanwhile, Dante and Anna realized that Josslyn was an agent. While concerned about her safety, they decided to keep quiet about it since Josslyn and Vaughn could lead them to the shady project of Henry Dalton.On the other hand, Rocco asked to meet Liesl, who obliged the teenager. She also met Nina and later, Elizabeth. However, Liesl's return to the long-running ABC soap lays the groundwork for actor Kelly Thiebaud's homecoming in future.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.General Hospital: Willow's wedding will see dramatic twists View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs GH fans know, Willow and Drew are slated to be married soon. After stalking baby Daisy, Willow drove Sasha out of town. She, then, tried to compromise with Michael. Now, she is ready to wed her beau. The soap's spoilers suggest that an unexpected situation will arise at her wedding ceremony.Since Liesl recently told Nina to separate her daughter from Drew, she may take action. Under desperation, she may come clean about her affair with Drew. Alternatively, Curtis may decide to betray Nina's secret to avenge Drew's overtures.This will likely unravel Willow's relationships with her mother and her lover. It may hurt Willow's mental health. Whether she takes any extreme step to take back her children from Michael remains to be seen.General Hospital: The mob clash builds up View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSonny recently avenged the fire at Kristina's pub by holding Marco hostage. Moreover, he met Sidwell to demand that the latter undo all the damage done if he wanted to free Marco. While Lucas reports Marco missing to the authorities, other townspeople will soon learn about it.After learning that Sonny targeted Marco, Mayor Laura may question her mobster friend. Sonny may assure her about taking care of the situation. Meanwhile, Sidwell may consider another way of attacking his enemy than complying with the latter's bidding. This will escalate the mob war further.Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025)General Hospital: The drama around Britt expandsLearning about her surrogate mother, Rocco wrote to Leisl Obrecht and expressed a desire to meet. Obrecht returned to Port Charles to have a chat with the teenager. While Obrecht wanted to know more about the teenager, Rocco wanted to know about Britt Westbourne. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter that, Obrecht met Nina and warned her about Willow's changed psyche. The doctor, next, met Elizabeth, and they rested past misunderstandings. Obrecht will likely stay in town for some time. Meanwhile, Jason spotted a Britt doppelganger at the airport in Paris. He will likely follow the lookalike to Dubrovnik to find out her identity.Whether the doppelganger will arrive in Port Charles and have a connection with Professor Dalton's secret project remains to be seen. Elsewhere, the General Hospital fans will find Rocco's parents worried about the course this arc is taking.Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from July 21 to 25, 2025Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the upcoming drama as Britt's lookalike lands in town while the mob clash intensifies.