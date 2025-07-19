General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025)

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers, the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, airing from July 21 to July 25, 2025, will be dramatic in Port Charles, New York. Spoilers reveal that Jason Morgan will end up dealing with a huge mystery after spotting Britt Westbourne at the airport.Meanwhile, Professor Henry Hank Dalton will end up meeting with a courier who was supposed to go back and report to his boss. In addition to these developments, Rocco will finally have the opportunity to sit down with Obrecht and engage in an enlightening conversation.Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers and is speculative3 significant developments to expect on General Hospital from July 21, 2025, to July 25, 20251) Jason Morgan ends up with a new mystery In the upcoming episodes of General Hospital from July 21, 2025, to July 25, 2025, spoilers reveal that Jason Morgan will catch a glimpse of Britt Westbourne at the airport and feel perplexed. Jason might end up sharing what he had seen with Carly Spencer and try to make sense of the situation.He will also struggle with himself and will doubt Britt's appearance. Britt was allegedly dead and not supposed to be seen. Spoilers reveal that Jason might ultimately acknowledge that it could be a case of mistaken identity. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Jason will become suspicious since he had seen instances of people who had been presumed dead in Port Charles were very capable of coming back to life. Jason might assume that Britt had cheated death, and also be entangled in the issues of Sonny Corinthos and Jenz Sidwell.2) Professor Henry Hank Dalton meets with a courier Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital reveal that Professor Henry Hank Dalton will meet with a courier who was supposed to report every detail to his boss. Dalton may provide some pertinent answers regarding his stall tactics and the unsatisfactory nature of his progress. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers reveal that Britt could also be the courier involved in this situation. Josslyn Jacks, the World Security Bureau agent, may end up following the trail and spying on Britt as well.3) Rocco and Obrecht discuss Rocco's paternityIn the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, Rocco will have a sit-down conversation with Obrecht regarding his parentage. While getting dressed up to try to impress Liesl, he will learn details about Britt from her, as well as his own birth story. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Dante Falconeri and Lulu Spencer will discover Obrecht's involvement in Rocco's life, but they may be unable to prevent Rocco from making his own choices. In addition to these developments, Portia Robinson will strive to save her marriage and also attempt to bring down Drew Cain Quartermaine.Portia's relationship with Isaiah Gannon may deepen while she distances herself from Curtis Ashford.Fans and viewers can watch episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.