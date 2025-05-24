What is happening with Harrison Chase on General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the character of Harrison Chase arrested Tracy Quartermaine for drugging Congressman Drew. The character was introduced in 2018. Harrison is a detective at the PCPD, who came to Port Charles initially to investigate a case involving the notorious/villainous family, the Cassadines.

General Hospital is the longest-running American TV soap opera, debuting on April 1, 1963. Set in the fictional town of Port Charles, it centers around the lives, romances, and medical dramas of the staff and families in General Hospital.

Known for its iconic characters and gripping storylines, the show has received numerous Daytime Emmy Awards and continues to be a beloved staple of daytime television.

Here's everything to know about Harrison Chase and his current story arc on General Hospital

Harrison Chase is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. He was hired by Jordan Ashford to be Detective Dante Falconeri’s new partner. Although the two detectives initially didn’t get along, they eventually developed a strong partnership.

The character has played a key role in several major storylines. Upon arriving in Port Charles, he entered into a romantic relationship with Nelle Benson. However, it was all part of a plan to uncover and expose her dark past; she was a highly complex character and had been involved in numerous deceptive schemes.

In the current storyline, Harrison Chase’s marriage to Brook Lynn Quartermaine is beginning to unravel. Just as the couple was about to walk the red carpet of the Nurse's Ball, Chase received a phone call from Chief Malcolm Scorpio, who shared suspicious information about Tracy Quartermaine, Brook Lynn’s grandmother.

Acting on Mac’s instructions, Chase shocked everyone by arresting Tracy on the red carpet in front of Drew Cain, accusing her of drugging Drew.

Further, in an even more devastating revelation surfaced Brook Lynn confessed to having had a teenage pregnancy and revealed that the father of the child was none other than Chase’s best friend and partner, Dante Falconeri. The series of revelations has left Chase reeling and placed his marriage on increasingly unstable ground.

Here’s everything you need to know about Josh Swickard, the actor on General Hospital

Josh Swickard is an American actor born on July 4, 1992, in Quincy, Illinois. He married Lauren Swickard on December 29, 2019, and the couple has two children: Savannah Kaye Swickard and Arthur Swickard. Josh initially pursued a degree in accounting at the College of DuPage in Chicago, but after two years, he shifted his focus to modeling.

In 2018, the actor stepped into the daytime soap opera world and portrayed Det. Harrison Chase on General Hospital. The character appears in a recurring capacity on the soap opera and has starred in over 600 episodes.

Apart from portraying Harrison Chase, the actor has been involved in other entertainment projects, such as K.C. Undercover, Liv and Maddie, A Hollywood Christmas, A California Christmas: City Lights, Roped, and a few more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episode of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

